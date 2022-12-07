Select cleats to be auctioned for charity in 2022 Denver Broncos My Cause My Cleats Auction

Thirteen Broncos players and five executives/owners will be auctioning their My Cause My Cleats for charity, with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting their designated nonprofit. Players had the opportunity to wear their custom cleats during the team's Week 13 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The 2022 Denver Broncos My Cause My Cleats Auction (dbron.co/cleats) will be open Dec. 7–17 for fans to bid on one-of-a-kind customized cleats and support causes important to Denver Broncos players. All auction proceeds will benefit the individual player's respective cause and designated nonprofit.

The My Cause My Cleats campaign was created in 2016 to celebrate the positive impact that players have made in communities across America and provide players with an opportunity to highlight the cause-related work they are passionate about on the field.

Please see below for a list of executives and players who will be auctioning their cleats through the 2022 Denver Broncos My Cause My Cleats Auction (dbron.co/cleats) with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting their selected nonprofits.

Owner/Executive ... Non-profit organization(s)/Cause(s)

Carrie Walton Penner: Child Mind Institute

Greg Penner: Teach for America

Condoleezza Rice: Boys & Girls Club of America

Damani Leech: Monterrey Football League (MFL)

George Paton: Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver

Player ... Non-profit organization(s)/Cause(s)

McTelvin Agim: The National Juvenile Defender Center and Salvation Army Texarkana

Andrew Beck: Freedom Service Dogs and the USO

Nik Bonitto: Children's Miracle Network

Randy Gregory: Headstrong Foundation

Josey Jewell: Logan's Hope

Latavius Murray: Jon Diaz Community Center

Devine Ozigbo: Operation Underground Railroad

Mike Purcell: Wounded Warrior Project

Justin Simmons: Fuel Up to Play 60

Courtland Sutton: Make-A-Wish

Corliss Waitman: Santa Rosa Kids' House

Javonte Williams: American Cancer Society

Russell Wilson: Why Not You Foundation and The V Foundation for Cancer Research