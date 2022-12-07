Select cleats to be auctioned for charity in 2022 Denver Broncos My Cause My Cleats Auction

Thirteen Broncos players and five executives/owners will be auctioning their My Cause My Cleats for charity, with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting their designated nonprofit. Players had the opportunity to wear their custom cleats during the team's Week 13 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
The 2022 Denver Broncos My Cause My Cleats Auction (dbron.co/cleats) will be open Dec. 7–17 for fans to bid on one-of-a-kind customized cleats and support causes important to Denver Broncos players. All auction proceeds will benefit the individual player's respective cause and designated nonprofit.
The My Cause My Cleats campaign was created in 2016 to celebrate the positive impact that players have made in communities across America and provide players with an opportunity to highlight the cause-related work they are passionate about on the field.
Please see below for a list of executives and players who will be auctioning their cleats through the 2022 Denver Broncos My Cause My Cleats Auction (dbron.co/cleats) with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting their selected nonprofits.
Owner/Executive ... Non-profit organization(s)/Cause(s)
Carrie Walton Penner: Child Mind Institute
Greg Penner: Teach for America
Condoleezza Rice: Boys & Girls Club of America
Damani Leech: Monterrey Football League (MFL)
George Paton: Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver
Player ... Non-profit organization(s)/Cause(s)
McTelvin Agim: The National Juvenile Defender Center and Salvation Army Texarkana
Andrew Beck: Freedom Service Dogs and the USO
Nik Bonitto: Children's Miracle Network
Randy Gregory: Headstrong Foundation
Josey Jewell: Logan's Hope
Latavius Murray: Jon Diaz Community Center
Devine Ozigbo: Operation Underground Railroad
Mike Purcell: Wounded Warrior Project
Justin Simmons: Fuel Up to Play 60
Courtland Sutton: Make-A-Wish
Corliss Waitman: Santa Rosa Kids' House
Javonte Williams: American Cancer Society
Russell Wilson: Why Not You Foundation and The V Foundation for Cancer Research
For more information about the 2022 Denver Broncos My Cause My Cleats campaign, please visit dbron.co/mcmc.
