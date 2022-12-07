Denver Broncos | News

Select cleats to be auctioned for charity in 2022 Denver Broncos My Cause My Cleats Auction

Dec 07, 2022 at 10:00 AM
221129_auction

Thirteen Broncos players and five executives/owners will be auctioning their My Cause My Cleats for charity, with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting their designated nonprofit. Players had the opportunity to wear their custom cleats during the team's Week 13 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The 2022 Denver Broncos My Cause My Cleats Auction (dbron.co/cleats) will be open Dec. 7–17 for fans to bid on one-of-a-kind customized cleats and support causes important to Denver Broncos players. All auction proceeds will benefit the individual player's respective cause and designated nonprofit.

The My Cause My Cleats campaign was created in 2016 to celebrate the positive impact that players have made in communities across America and provide players with an opportunity to highlight the cause-related work they are passionate about on the field.

Please see below for a list of executives and players who will be auctioning their cleats through the 2022 Denver Broncos My Cause My Cleats Auction (dbron.co/cleats) with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting their selected nonprofits.

Owner/Executive ... Non-profit organization(s)/Cause(s)

Carrie Walton Penner: Child Mind Institute
Greg Penner: Teach for America
Condoleezza Rice: Boys & Girls Club of America
Damani Leech: Monterrey Football League (MFL)
George Paton: Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver

Player ... Non-profit organization(s)/Cause(s)

McTelvin Agim: The National Juvenile Defender Center and Salvation Army Texarkana
Andrew Beck: Freedom Service Dogs and the USO
Nik Bonitto: Children's Miracle Network
Randy Gregory: Headstrong Foundation
Josey Jewell: Logan's Hope
Latavius Murray: Jon Diaz Community Center
Devine Ozigbo: Operation Underground Railroad
Mike Purcell: Wounded Warrior Project
Justin Simmons: Fuel Up to Play 60
Courtland Sutton: Make-A-Wish
Corliss Waitman: Santa Rosa Kids' House
Javonte Williams: American Cancer Society
Russell Wilson: Why Not You Foundation and The V Foundation for Cancer Research

For more information about the 2022 Denver Broncos My Cause My Cleats campaign, please visit dbron.co/mcmc.

My Cause My Cleats 2022: A look at the Broncos' custom cleats and shoes

Flip through photos of dozens of Broncos players' and staff members' custom cleats representing causes close to their hearts for the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign.

D.J. Jones's cleats for The UAMS Myeloma Center as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
1 / 89

D.J. Jones's cleats for The UAMS Myeloma Center as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
's cleats for the My Cause My Cleats campaign on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
2 / 89

's cleats for the My Cause My Cleats campaign on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Lloyd Cushenberry III's cleats for First Step Foundation as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
3 / 89

Lloyd Cushenberry III's cleats for First Step Foundation as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Dalton Risner's cleats for the RisnerUP Foundation and A Precious Child as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
4 / 89

Dalton Risner's cleats for the RisnerUP Foundation and A Precious Child as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Dalton Risner's cleats for the RisnerUP Foundation and A Precious Child as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
5 / 89

Dalton Risner's cleats for the RisnerUP Foundation and A Precious Child as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Faion Hicks's cleats for Mental Health America as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
6 / 89

Faion Hicks's cleats for Mental Health America as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Aaron Patrick's cleats for Air Force Aid Society and Just a Pair of Shoes Foundation as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
7 / 89

Aaron Patrick's cleats for Air Force Aid Society and Just a Pair of Shoes Foundation as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Aaron Patrick's cleats for Air Force Aid Society and Just a Pair of Shoes Foundation as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
8 / 89

Aaron Patrick's cleats for Air Force Aid Society and Just a Pair of Shoes Foundation as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Caden Sterns's cleats for Prader-Willi Syndrome Association as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
9 / 89

Caden Sterns's cleats for Prader-Willi Syndrome Association as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Caden Sterns's cleats for Prader-Willi Syndrome Association as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
10 / 89

Caden Sterns's cleats for Prader-Willi Syndrome Association as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Tyrie Cleveland's cleats for Everytown as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
11 / 89

Tyrie Cleveland's cleats for Everytown as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Randy Gregory's cleats for Headstrong Foundation as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
12 / 89

Randy Gregory's cleats for Headstrong Foundation as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Randy Gregory's cleats for Headstrong Foundation as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
13 / 89

Randy Gregory's cleats for Headstrong Foundation as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Alex Singleton's cleats for Special Olympics as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
14 / 89

Alex Singleton's cleats for Special Olympics as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Alex Singleton's cleats for Special Olympics as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
15 / 89

Alex Singleton's cleats for Special Olympics as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Alex Singleton's cleats for Special Olympics as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
16 / 89

Alex Singleton's cleats for Special Olympics as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Albert Okwuegbunam's cleats for UNICEF Nigeria as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
17 / 89

Albert Okwuegbunam's cleats for UNICEF Nigeria as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Albert Okwuegbunam's cleats for UNICEF Nigeria as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
18 / 89

Albert Okwuegbunam's cleats for UNICEF Nigeria as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Garett Bolles's cleats for the GB3 Foundation as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
19 / 89

Garett Bolles's cleats for the GB3 Foundation as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Garett Bolles's cleats for the GB3 Foundation as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
20 / 89

Garett Bolles's cleats for the GB3 Foundation as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Essang Bassey's cleats for Easterseals as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
21 / 89

Essang Bassey's cleats for Easterseals as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Essang Bassey's cleats for Easterseals as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
22 / 89

Essang Bassey's cleats for Easterseals as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson's cleats for the Why Not You Foundation and the V Foundation for Cancer Research as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
23 / 89

Russell Wilson's cleats for the Why Not You Foundation and the V Foundation for Cancer Research as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson's cleats for the Why Not You Foundation and the V Foundation for Cancer Research as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
24 / 89

Russell Wilson's cleats for the Why Not You Foundation and the V Foundation for Cancer Research as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson's cleats for the Why Not You Foundation and the V Foundation for Cancer Research as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
25 / 89

Russell Wilson's cleats for the Why Not You Foundation and the V Foundation for Cancer Research as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Kendall Hinton's cleats for Alzheimer's Association as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
26 / 89

Kendall Hinton's cleats for Alzheimer's Association as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Eric Saubert's cleats for Dogs for Better Lives as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
27 / 89

Eric Saubert's cleats for Dogs for Better Lives as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Eric Saubert's cleats for Dogs for Better Lives as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
28 / 89

Eric Saubert's cleats for Dogs for Better Lives as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Tim Patrick's cleats for the Marvin W. Foote Youth Services Center and Sarcoma Foundation of America as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
29 / 89

Tim Patrick's cleats for the Marvin W. Foote Youth Services Center and Sarcoma Foundation of America as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Jalen Virgil's cleats for the Dementia Society of America as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
30 / 89

Jalen Virgil's cleats for the Dementia Society of America as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
McTelvin Agim's cleats for The National Juvenile Defender Center and Salvation Army Texarkana as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
31 / 89

McTelvin Agim's cleats for The National Juvenile Defender Center and Salvation Army Texarkana as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Will Sherman's cleats for Black Nurses Rock and Adopt-A-Classroom as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
32 / 89

Will Sherman's cleats for Black Nurses Rock and Adopt-A-Classroom as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Will Sherman's cleats for Black Nurses Rock and Adopt-A-Classroom as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
33 / 89

Will Sherman's cleats for Black Nurses Rock and Adopt-A-Classroom as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Andrew Beck's cleats for the USO and Freedom Service Dogs as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
34 / 89

Andrew Beck's cleats for the USO and Freedom Service Dogs as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Andrew Beck's cleats for the USO and Freedom Service Dogs as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
35 / 89

Andrew Beck's cleats for the USO and Freedom Service Dogs as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Delarrin Turner-Yell's cleats for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and Lupus Foundation of America as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
36 / 89

Delarrin Turner-Yell's cleats for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and Lupus Foundation of America as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Delarrin Turner-Yell's cleats for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and Lupus Foundation of America as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
37 / 89

Delarrin Turner-Yell's cleats for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and Lupus Foundation of America as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Jonas Griffith's cleats for To Write Love on Her Arms as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
38 / 89

Jonas Griffith's cleats for To Write Love on Her Arms as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Brett Rypien's cleats for the Lucky Fin Project as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
39 / 89

Brett Rypien's cleats for the Lucky Fin Project as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Brett Rypien's cleats for the Lucky Fin Project as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
40 / 89

Brett Rypien's cleats for the Lucky Fin Project as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons's cleats for Fuel Up to Play 60 as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
41 / 89

Justin Simmons's cleats for Fuel Up to Play 60 as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons's cleats for Fuel Up to Play 60 as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
42 / 89

Justin Simmons's cleats for Fuel Up to Play 60 as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Anthony Harris's cleats for the Anthony Harris Foundation as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
43 / 89

Anthony Harris's cleats for the Anthony Harris Foundation as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Anthony Harris's cleats for the Anthony Harris Foundation as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
44 / 89

Anthony Harris's cleats for the Anthony Harris Foundation as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Josh Johnson's cleats for the Fam 1st Foundation as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
45 / 89

Josh Johnson's cleats for the Fam 1st Foundation as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Josh Johnson's cleats for the Fam 1st Foundation as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
46 / 89

Josh Johnson's cleats for the Fam 1st Foundation as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
K'Waun Williams's cleats for the American Cancer Society as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
47 / 89

K'Waun Williams's cleats for the American Cancer Society as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Courtland Sutton's cleats for Make-A-Wish as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
48 / 89

Courtland Sutton's cleats for Make-A-Wish as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Courtland Sutton's cleats for Make-A-Wish as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
49 / 89

Courtland Sutton's cleats for Make-A-Wish as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Montrell Washington's cleats for Uplifting Athletes as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
50 / 89

Montrell Washington's cleats for Uplifting Athletes as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Montrell Washington's cleats for Uplifting Athletes as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
51 / 89

Montrell Washington's cleats for Uplifting Athletes as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Devine Ozigbo's cleats for Operation Underground Railroad as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
52 / 89

Devine Ozigbo's cleats for Operation Underground Railroad as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Devine Ozigbo's cleats for Operation Underground Railroad as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
53 / 89

Devine Ozigbo's cleats for Operation Underground Railroad as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Corliss Waitman's cleats for Santa Rosa Kids' House as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
54 / 89

Corliss Waitman's cleats for Santa Rosa Kids' House as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Corliss Waitman's cleats for Santa Rosa Kids' House as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
55 / 89

Corliss Waitman's cleats for Santa Rosa Kids' House as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
KJ Hamler's cleats for the American Cancer Society as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
56 / 89

KJ Hamler's cleats for the American Cancer Society as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
KJ Hamler's cleats for the American Cancer Society as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
57 / 89

KJ Hamler's cleats for the American Cancer Society as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Jonathon Cooper's cleats for the American Heart Association as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
58 / 89

Jonathon Cooper's cleats for the American Heart Association as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Jonathon Cooper's cleats for the American Heart Association as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
59 / 89

Jonathon Cooper's cleats for the American Heart Association as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II's cleats for the American Cancer Society as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
60 / 89

Pat Surtain II's cleats for the American Cancer Society as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II's cleats for the American Cancer Society as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
61 / 89

Pat Surtain II's cleats for the American Cancer Society as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Michael Ojemudia's cleats for the National Alliance on Mental Illness as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
62 / 89

Michael Ojemudia's cleats for the National Alliance on Mental Illness as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Michael Ojemudia's cleats for the National Alliance on Mental Illness as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
63 / 89

Michael Ojemudia's cleats for the National Alliance on Mental Illness as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Ronald Darby's cleats for the USO as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
64 / 89

Ronald Darby's cleats for the USO as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
P.J. Locke's cleats for Team Locke Down as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
65 / 89

P.J. Locke's cleats for Team Locke Down as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
P.J. Locke's cleats for Team Locke Down as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
66 / 89

P.J. Locke's cleats for Team Locke Down as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Jonathan Harris's cleats for Feeding America as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
67 / 89

Jonathan Harris's cleats for Feeding America as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy's cleats for Trisomy 18 Foundation as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
68 / 89

Jerry Jeudy's cleats for Trisomy 18 Foundation as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy's cleats for Trisomy 18 Foundation as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
69 / 89

Jerry Jeudy's cleats for Trisomy 18 Foundation as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Javonte Williams's cleats for American Cancer Society as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
70 / 89

Javonte Williams's cleats for American Cancer Society as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Javonte Williams's cleats for American Cancer Society as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
71 / 89

Javonte Williams's cleats for American Cancer Society as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Nik Bonitto's cleats for the Children's Miracle Network as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
72 / 89

Nik Bonitto's cleats for the Children's Miracle Network as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Baron Browning's cleats for the Pediatric Brain Foundation as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
73 / 89

Baron Browning's cleats for the Pediatric Brain Foundation as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Baron Browning's cleats for the Pediatric Brain Foundation as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
74 / 89

Baron Browning's cleats for the Pediatric Brain Foundation as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Mike Boone's cleats for the American Cancer Society as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
75 / 89

Mike Boone's cleats for the American Cancer Society as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Jacob Bobenmoyer's cleats for Pheasants Forever as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
76 / 89

Jacob Bobenmoyer's cleats for Pheasants Forever as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Josey Jewell's cleats for Logan's Hope as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
77 / 89

Josey Jewell's cleats for Logan's Hope as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Quinn Meinerz's cleats for The LOVE>hate Project as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
78 / 89

Quinn Meinerz's cleats for The LOVE>hate Project as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Damarea Crockett's cleats for Mental Health America as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
79 / 89

Damarea Crockett's cleats for Mental Health America as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons's cleats for the Justin Simmons Foundation as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
80 / 89

Justin Simmons's cleats for the Justin Simmons Foundation as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Mike Purcell's cleats for the Wounded Warrior Project as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
81 / 89

Mike Purcell's cleats for the Wounded Warrior Project as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Justin Strnad's cleats for American Foundation for Suicide Prevention as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
82 / 89

Justin Strnad's cleats for American Foundation for Suicide Prevention as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Matt Henningsen's cleats for Autism Speaks as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
83 / 89

Matt Henningsen's cleats for Autism Speaks as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Damani Leech's cleats for the Monterrey Football League as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
84 / 89

Damani Leech's cleats for the Monterrey Football League as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Nathaniel Hackett's shoes for the USO and Boys & Girls of Metro Denver as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
85 / 89

Nathaniel Hackett's shoes for the USO and Boys & Girls of Metro Denver as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Greg Penner's shoes for Teach for America as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
86 / 89

Greg Penner's shoes for Teach for America as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
George Paton's shoes for Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
87 / 89

George Paton's shoes for Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Carrie Walton Penner's shoes for the Child Mind Institute as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
88 / 89

Carrie Walton Penner's shoes for the Child Mind Institute as part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
22-027571-BS
89 / 89
Ben Swanson
