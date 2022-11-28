Broncos players & executives to participate in 2022 My Cause My Cleats initiative to raise awareness for causes and nonprofit organizations

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Fifty-three Denver Broncos players will participate in this year's My Cause My Cleats initiative to raise awareness for various causes and nonprofit organizations.

In addition, Broncos owners, executives and coaches will take part in the league-wide campaign again this season after participating for the first time in 2021. Owner Carrie Walton Penner (Child Mind Institute), Owner & CEO Greg Penner (Teach for America), Owner Condoleezza Rice (Boys & Girls Club of America), President Damani Leech (Monterrey Football League), General Manager George Paton (Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver) and Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett (The USO and Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver) will all showcase their custom shoes this season.

My Cause My Cleats celebrates the positive impact that players have made in communities across America and provides players an opportunity to highlight the cause-related work they are passionate about on the field. Participating players will have the opportunity to wear custom-designed cleats in support of their chosen cause during Week 13 games.

Broncos players will be able to wear custom cause-related cleats in Sunday's game at Baltimore (11 a.m. MT kickoff). Fans may bid on select game-issued player cleats via the 2022 Denver Broncos My Cause My Cleats Auction from Dec. 7–17, helping players raise funds for their chosen causes.

Please see below for a current list of Broncos players' registered causes for Week 13.