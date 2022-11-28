Broncos players & executives to participate in 2022 My Cause My Cleats initiative to raise awareness for causes and nonprofit organizations

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Fifty-three Denver Broncos players will participate in this year's My Cause My Cleats initiative to raise awareness for various causes and nonprofit organizations.
In addition, Broncos owners, executives and coaches will take part in the league-wide campaign again this season after participating for the first time in 2021. Owner Carrie Walton Penner (Child Mind Institute), Owner & CEO Greg Penner (Teach for America), Owner Condoleezza Rice (Boys & Girls Club of America), President Damani Leech (Monterrey Football League), General Manager George Paton (Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver) and Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett (The USO and Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver) will all showcase their custom shoes this season.
My Cause My Cleats celebrates the positive impact that players have made in communities across America and provides players an opportunity to highlight the cause-related work they are passionate about on the field. Participating players will have the opportunity to wear custom-designed cleats in support of their chosen cause during Week 13 games.
Broncos players will be able to wear custom cause-related cleats in Sunday's game at Baltimore (11 a.m. MT kickoff). Fans may bid on select game-issued player cleats via the 2022 Denver Broncos My Cause My Cleats Auction from Dec. 7–17, helping players raise funds for their chosen causes.
Please see below for a current list of Broncos players' registered causes for Week 13.
Owner/Executive Non-profit organization(s)/Cause(s)
Carrie Walton Penner: Child Mind Institute
Greg Penner: Teach for America
Condoleezza Rice: Boys & Girls Club of America
Damani Leech: Monterrey Football League (MFL)
George Paton: Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver
Nathaniel Hackett:The USO and Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver
Player Nonprofit organization(s)/Cause(s)
Agim, McTelvin: The National Juvenile Defender Center and Salvation Army Texarkana
Bassey, Essang: Easterseals
Beck, Andrew: Freedom Service Dogs and The USO
Bobenmoyer, Jacob: Pheasants Forever
Bolles, Garett: GB3 Foundation
Bonitto, Nik: Children's Miracle Network
Boone, Mike: American Cancer Society
Browning, Baron: Pediatric Brain Foundation
Cleveland, Tyrie: Everytown
Cooper, Jonathon: American Heart Association
Crockett, Damarea: Mental Health America
Cushenberry III, Lloyd: First Step Foundation
Darby, Ronald: The USO
Gregory, Randy: Headstrong Foundation
Griffith, Jonas: To Write Love on Her Arms
Hamler, KJ: American Cancer Society
Harris, Anthony: Anthony Harris Foundation
Harris, Jonathan: Feeding America
Henningsen, Matt: Autism Speaks
Hicks, Faion: Mental Health America
Hinton, Kendall: Alzheimer's Association
Jackson, Kareem: Kareem Jackson Foundation
Jeudy, Jerry: Trisomy 18 Foundation
Jewell, Josey: Logan's Hope
Johnson, Josh: Fam 1st Foundation
Jones, D.J.: The UAMS Myeloma Center
Locke, P.J.: Team Locke Down
McManus, Brandon: Project McManus
Meinerz, Quinn: The LOVE>hate Project
Ojemudia, Michael: National Alliance on Mental Illness
Okwuegbunam, Albert: UNICEF Nigeria
Ozigbo, Devine: Operation Underground Railroad
Patrick, Aaron: Air Force Aid Society and Just a Pair of Shoes Foundation
Patrick, Tim: Marvin W. Foote Youth Services Center and Sarcoma Foundation of America
Purcell, Mike: Wounded Warrior Project
Risner, Dalton: RisnerUP Foundation and A Precious Child
Rypien, Brett: Lucky Fin Project
Saubert, Eric: Dogs for Better Lives
Sherman, Will: Black Nurses Rock, Inc. and Adopt-A-Classroom
Simmons, Justin: Fuel Up to Play 60 and Justin Simmons Foundation
Singleton, Alex: Special Olympics
Sterns, Caden: Prader-Willi Syndrome Association
Strnad, Justin: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
Surtain II, Pat: American Cancer Society
Sutton, Courtland: Make-A-Wish
Turner, Billy: Kind Energy Foundation
Turner-Yell, Delarrin: National Multiple Sclerosis Society and Lupus Foundation of America
Virgil, Jalen: Dementia Society of America
Waitman, Corliss: Santa Rosa Kids' House
Washington, Montrell: Uplifting Athletes
Williams, Javonte: American Cancer Society and The Javonte Williams Foundation
Williams, K'Waun: American Cancer Society
Wilson, Russell: Why Not You Foundation and The V Foundation for Cancer Research
Flip through photos of dozens of Broncos players' and staff members' custom cleats representing causes close to their hearts for the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign.