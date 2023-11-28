Broncos players, staff and ownership to participate in 2023 'My Cause My Cleats' to raise awareness for causes and non-profit organizations

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — More than 40 Denver Broncos players, coaches and staff along with ownership will participate in this year's My Cause My Cleats initiative to raise awareness for various causes and non-profit organizations, the team announced Tuesday.

My Cause My Cleats celebrates the positive impact players have made in communities across America and provides them an opportunity to highlight the cause-related work they are passionate about on the field. Participating players around the NFL will have the opportunity to wear custom-designed cleats in support of their chosen cause during Week 13 games.

This year, 36 Broncos players are set to participate in My Cause My Cleats by wearing custom cleats for Sunday's game at Houston (11 a.m. MST kickoff). Players will use their platform to promote personal causes, including their own foundations, local non-profits, national organizations and more.

Broncos ownership taking part in My Cause My Cleats include CEO Greg Penner (Roberts Enterprise Development Fund), Carrie Walton Penner (Children's Hospital Colorado), Rob Walton (Denver Broncos Foundation), Condoleezza Rice (Boys & Girls Clubs of America) and Mellody Hobson (After School Matters).

Head Coach Sean Payton (K9s For Warriors) and General Manager George Paton (Rocky Mountain Multiple Sclerosis Center) will also participate in My Cause My Cleats along with President Damani Leech (Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club).

Fans may bid on select game-issued player cleats via the 2023 Denver Broncos My Cause My Cleats Auction. For more information about each cause selected by members of the Broncos, please click here.