Broncos players, staff and ownership to participate in 2023 'My Cause My Cleats' to raise awareness for causes and non-profit organizations

Nov 28, 2023 at 10:14 AM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — More than 40 Denver Broncos players, coaches and staff along with ownership will participate in this year's My Cause My Cleats initiative to raise awareness for various causes and non-profit organizations, the team announced Tuesday.

My Cause My Cleats celebrates the positive impact players have made in communities across America and provides them an opportunity to highlight the cause-related work they are passionate about on the field. Participating players around the NFL will have the opportunity to wear custom-designed cleats in support of their chosen cause during Week 13 games.

This year, 36 Broncos players are set to participate in My Cause My Cleats by wearing custom cleats for Sunday's game at Houston (11 a.m. MST kickoff). Players will use their platform to promote personal causes, including their own foundations, local non-profits, national organizations and more.

Broncos ownership taking part in My Cause My Cleats include CEO Greg Penner (Roberts Enterprise Development Fund), Carrie Walton Penner (Children's Hospital Colorado), Rob Walton (Denver Broncos Foundation), Condoleezza Rice (Boys & Girls Clubs of America) and Mellody Hobson (After School Matters).

Head Coach Sean Payton (K9s For Warriors) and General Manager George Paton (Rocky Mountain Multiple Sclerosis Center) will also participate in My Cause My Cleats along with President Damani Leech (Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club).

Fans may bid on select game-issued player cleats via the 2023 Denver Broncos My Cause My Cleats Auction. For more information about each cause selected by members of the Broncos, please click here.

Please see below for a current list of registered causes for Broncos owners, executives and players:

Table inside Article
Ownership/leadership Non-profit organization(s)/Cause(s)
Greg Penner REDF (Roberts Enterprise Development Fund)
Carrie Walton Penner Children’s Hospital Colorado
Rob Walton Denver Broncos Foundation
Condoleezza Rice Boys & Girls Clubs of America
Mellody Hobson After School Matters
Damani Leech Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club
George Paton Rocky Mountain Multiple Sclerosis Center
Sean Payton K9s For Warriors
Table inside Article
Player Non-profit organization(s)/Cause(s)
Zach Allen Team IMPACT
Tyler Badie North Star Educational Institute for Autism and Related Conditions
Garett Bolles GB3 Foundation
Nik Bonitto United Dog Rescue
Baron Browning Leukemia
Lloyd Cushenberry III Autism Speaks
Riley Dixon Uplifting Athletes
Mitchell Fraboni Dumb Friends League
Jonathan Harris American Cancer Society
Matt Henningsen American Brain Foundation
Jordan Jackson Veterans Inc
Kareem Jackson Kareem Jackson Foundation
Jerry Jeudy Trisomy 18 Foundation
Josey Jewell Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation
D.J. Jones The UAMS Myeloma Center
P.J. Locke The LockeDown Foundation
Chris Manhertz Mosholu Montefiore Community Center Boys & Girls Club
Damarri Mathis Boys & Girls Club
Mike McGlinchey Donor Network West
Quinn Meinerz Special Olympics
Marvin Mims Jr. Testicular Cancer Awareness Foundation
Fabian Moreau Alzheimer's Association
Ronnie Perkins American Cancer Society
Mike Purcell Wounded Warrior Project
Will Sherman Black Nurses Rock Inc. / Adopt-A-Classroom
Justin Simmons The Justin Simmons Foundation / White Flag App
Alex Singleton Special Olympics CO + USA
Tremon Smith Breast Cancer Awareness
Jarrett Stidham NEGU - Never Ever Give Up
Justin Strnad American Foundation for Suicide Prevention / To Write Love On Her Arms
Pat Surtain II Pat Surtain II Foundation
Courtland Sutton Lupus Foundation of America, Lone Star Chapter
Adam Trautman Hydrocephalus Association
Delarrin Turner-Yell National Multiple Sclerosis Society / Lupus Foundation of America
Javonte Williams Lung Cancer
Russell Wilson Why Not You Foundation / Children's Hospital Colorado

My Cause My Cleats 2023: A look at the Broncos' custom cleats and shoes

Flip through photos of dozens of Broncos players' and executives' custom cleats and shoes representing causes close to their hearts for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign.

Sean Payton's shoes for K9s for Warriors for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
1 / 42

Sean Payton's shoes for K9s for Warriors for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Quinn Meinerz's cleats for Special Olympics for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
2 / 42

Quinn Meinerz's cleats for Special Olympics for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Jarrett Stidham's cleats for Never Ever Give Up (NEGU) to support children with cancer for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
3 / 42

Jarrett Stidham's cleats for Never Ever Give Up (NEGU) to support children with cancer for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Mitchell Fraboni's cleats for the Dumb Friends League, a Denver-based nonprofit animal shelter, for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
4 / 42

Mitchell Fraboni's cleats for the Dumb Friends League, a Denver-based nonprofit animal shelter, for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Tyler Badie's cleats for the North Star Educational Institute for Autism and Related Conditions for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
5 / 42

Tyler Badie's cleats for the North Star Educational Institute for Autism and Related Conditions for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Will Sherman's cleats for Black Nurses Rock and AdoptAClassroom.org for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
6 / 42

Will Sherman's cleats for Black Nurses Rock and AdoptAClassroom.org for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy's cleats for the Trisomy 18 Foundation for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
7 / 42

Jerry Jeudy's cleats for the Trisomy 18 Foundation for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Tremon Smith's cleats for Breast Cancer Awareness for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
8 / 42

Tremon Smith's cleats for Breast Cancer Awareness for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Jonathan Harris's cleats for the American Cancer Society for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
9 / 42

Jonathan Harris's cleats for the American Cancer Society for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Chris Manhertz's cleats for the Mosholu Montefiore Community Center Boys & Girls Club for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
10 / 42

Chris Manhertz's cleats for the Mosholu Montefiore Community Center Boys & Girls Club for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Justin Strnad's cleats on for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and To Write Love On Her Arms for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
11 / 42

Justin Strnad's cleats on for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and To Write Love On Her Arms for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Damarri Mathis's cleats for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Pol County for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
12 / 42

Damarri Mathis's cleats for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Pol County for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons's cleats for the White Flag App for mental health for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
13 / 42

Justin Simmons's cleats for the White Flag App for mental health for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Mike McGlinchey's cleats for Donor Network West for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
14 / 42

Mike McGlinchey's cleats for Donor Network West for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims Jr.'s cleats for the Testicular Cancer Awareness Foundation for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
15 / 42

Marvin Mims Jr.'s cleats for the Testicular Cancer Awareness Foundation for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Zach Allen's cleats for Team IMPACT for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
16 / 42

Zach Allen's cleats for Team IMPACT for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II's cleats for the Patrick Surtain II Foundation for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
17 / 42

Pat Surtain II's cleats for the Patrick Surtain II Foundation for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
P.J. Locke's cleats for the LockeDown Foundation for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
18 / 42

P.J. Locke's cleats for the LockeDown Foundation for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Alex Singleton's cleats for Special Olympics for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
19 / 42

Alex Singleton's cleats for Special Olympics for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Adam Trautman's cleats for the Hydrocephalus Association for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
20 / 42

Adam Trautman's cleats for the Hydrocephalus Association for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Lloyd Cushenberry III's cleats for Autism Speaks for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
21 / 42

Lloyd Cushenberry III's cleats for Autism Speaks for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Fabian Moreau's cleats for the Alzheimer's Association for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
22 / 42

Fabian Moreau's cleats for the Alzheimer's Association for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Ronnie Perkins's cleats for the American Cancer Society for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
23 / 42

Ronnie Perkins's cleats for the American Cancer Society for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Jordan Jackson's cleats for Veterans Inc. and military appreciation for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
24 / 42

Jordan Jackson's cleats for Veterans Inc. and military appreciation for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Josey Jewell's cleats for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
25 / 42

Josey Jewell's cleats for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons's cleats for the Justin Simmons Foundation for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
26 / 42

Justin Simmons's cleats for the Justin Simmons Foundation for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Delarrin Turner-Yell's cleats for the Multiple Sclerosis Society and Lupus Foundation of America for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
27 / 42

Delarrin Turner-Yell's cleats for the Multiple Sclerosis Society and Lupus Foundation of America for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Courtland Sutton's cleats for the Lupus Foundation of America for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
28 / 42

Courtland Sutton's cleats for the Lupus Foundation of America for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Matt Henningsen's cleats for the American Brain Foundation for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
29 / 42

Matt Henningsen's cleats for the American Brain Foundation for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Damani Leech's shoes for the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
30 / 42

Damani Leech's shoes for the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Baron Browning's cleats for the American Cancer Society for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
31 / 42

Baron Browning's cleats for the American Cancer Society for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Carrie Walton Penner's shoes for Children's Hospital of Colorado for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
32 / 42

Carrie Walton Penner's shoes for Children's Hospital of Colorado for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Nik Bonitto's cleats for United Dog Rescue for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
33 / 42

Nik Bonitto's cleats for United Dog Rescue for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
George Paton's shoes for the Rocky Mountain Multiple Sclerosis Center for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
34 / 42

George Paton's shoes for the Rocky Mountain Multiple Sclerosis Center for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Mellody Hobson's shoes for After School Matters for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
35 / 42

Mellody Hobson's shoes for After School Matters for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Rob Walton's shoes for the Denver Broncos Foundation for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
36 / 42

Rob Walton's shoes for the Denver Broncos Foundation for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Riley Dixon's cleats for Uplifting Athletes for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
37 / 42

Riley Dixon's cleats for Uplifting Athletes for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson's cleats for the Why Not You Foundation and Children's Hospital Colorado for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
38 / 42

Russell Wilson's cleats for the Why Not You Foundation and Children's Hospital Colorado for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson's cleats for the Why Not You Foundation and Children's Hospital Colorado for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
39 / 42

Russell Wilson's cleats for the Why Not You Foundation and Children's Hospital Colorado for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Condoleezza Rice's shoes for Boys & Girls Clubs of America for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
40 / 42

Condoleezza Rice's shoes for Boys & Girls Clubs of America for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Kareem Jackson's cleats for the Kareem Jackson Foundation for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
41 / 42

Kareem Jackson's cleats for the Kareem Jackson Foundation for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
Greg Penner's shoes for REDF for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
42 / 42

Greg Penner's shoes for REDF for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos
