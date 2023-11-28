Broncos players, staff and ownership to participate in 2023 'My Cause My Cleats' to raise awareness for causes and non-profit organizations

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — More than 40 Denver Broncos players, coaches and staff along with ownership will participate in this year's My Cause My Cleats initiative to raise awareness for various causes and non-profit organizations, the team announced Tuesday.
My Cause My Cleats celebrates the positive impact players have made in communities across America and provides them an opportunity to highlight the cause-related work they are passionate about on the field. Participating players around the NFL will have the opportunity to wear custom-designed cleats in support of their chosen cause during Week 13 games.
This year, 36 Broncos players are set to participate in My Cause My Cleats by wearing custom cleats for Sunday's game at Houston (11 a.m. MST kickoff). Players will use their platform to promote personal causes, including their own foundations, local non-profits, national organizations and more.
Broncos ownership taking part in My Cause My Cleats include CEO Greg Penner (Roberts Enterprise Development Fund), Carrie Walton Penner (Children's Hospital Colorado), Rob Walton (Denver Broncos Foundation), Condoleezza Rice (Boys & Girls Clubs of America) and Mellody Hobson (After School Matters).
Head Coach Sean Payton (K9s For Warriors) and General Manager George Paton (Rocky Mountain Multiple Sclerosis Center) will also participate in My Cause My Cleats along with President Damani Leech (Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club).
Fans may bid on select game-issued player cleats via the 2023 Denver Broncos My Cause My Cleats Auction. For more information about each cause selected by members of the Broncos, please click here.
Please see below for a current list of registered causes for Broncos owners, executives and players:
|Ownership/leadership
|Non-profit organization(s)/Cause(s)
|Greg Penner
|REDF (Roberts Enterprise Development Fund)
|Carrie Walton Penner
|Children’s Hospital Colorado
|Rob Walton
|Denver Broncos Foundation
|Condoleezza Rice
|Boys & Girls Clubs of America
|Mellody Hobson
|After School Matters
|Damani Leech
|Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club
|George Paton
|Rocky Mountain Multiple Sclerosis Center
|Sean Payton
|K9s For Warriors
|Player
|Non-profit organization(s)/Cause(s)
|Zach Allen
|Team IMPACT
|Tyler Badie
|North Star Educational Institute for Autism and Related Conditions
|Garett Bolles
|GB3 Foundation
|Nik Bonitto
|United Dog Rescue
|Baron Browning
|Leukemia
|Lloyd Cushenberry III
|Autism Speaks
|Riley Dixon
|Uplifting Athletes
|Mitchell Fraboni
|Dumb Friends League
|Jonathan Harris
|American Cancer Society
|Matt Henningsen
|American Brain Foundation
|Jordan Jackson
|Veterans Inc
|Kareem Jackson
|Kareem Jackson Foundation
|Jerry Jeudy
|Trisomy 18 Foundation
|Josey Jewell
|Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation
|D.J. Jones
|The UAMS Myeloma Center
|P.J. Locke
|The LockeDown Foundation
|Chris Manhertz
|Mosholu Montefiore Community Center Boys & Girls Club
|Damarri Mathis
|Boys & Girls Club
|Mike McGlinchey
|Donor Network West
|Quinn Meinerz
|Special Olympics
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|Testicular Cancer Awareness Foundation
|Fabian Moreau
|Alzheimer's Association
|Ronnie Perkins
|American Cancer Society
|Mike Purcell
|Wounded Warrior Project
|Will Sherman
|Black Nurses Rock Inc. / Adopt-A-Classroom
|Justin Simmons
|The Justin Simmons Foundation / White Flag App
|Alex Singleton
|Special Olympics CO + USA
|Tremon Smith
|Breast Cancer Awareness
|Jarrett Stidham
|NEGU - Never Ever Give Up
|Justin Strnad
|American Foundation for Suicide Prevention / To Write Love On Her Arms
|Pat Surtain II
|Pat Surtain II Foundation
|Courtland Sutton
|Lupus Foundation of America, Lone Star Chapter
|Adam Trautman
|Hydrocephalus Association
|Delarrin Turner-Yell
|National Multiple Sclerosis Society / Lupus Foundation of America
|Javonte Williams
|Lung Cancer
|Russell Wilson
|Why Not You Foundation / Children's Hospital Colorado
Flip through photos of dozens of Broncos players' and executives' custom cleats and shoes representing causes close to their hearts for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign.