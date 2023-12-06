Select cleats to be auctioned for charity in 2023 Denver Broncos My Cause My Cleats Auction

Six Broncos players and three executives/owners will be auctioning their My Cause My Cleats for charity, with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting their designated nonprofit. Players had the opportunity to wear their custom cleats during the team's Week 13 game against the Houston Texans.
The 2023 Denver Broncos My Cause My Cleats Auction (dbron.co/cleats) will be open Dec. 6-16 for fans to bid on one-of-a-kind customized cleats and support causes important to Denver Broncos players. All auction proceeds will benefit the individual player's respective cause and designated nonprofit.
The My Cause My Cleats campaign was created in 2016 to celebrate the positive impact that players have made in communities across America and provide players with an opportunity to highlight the cause-related work they are passionate about on the field.
Please see below for a list of executives and players who will be auctioning their cleats through the 2023 Denver Broncos My Cause My Cleats Auction (dbron.co/cleats) with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting their selected nonprofits.
|Owner/Executive
|Non-profit organization(s)/Cause(s)
|Greg Penner
|Roberts Enterprise Development Fund (REDF)
|Condoleezza Rice
|Boys & Girls Clubs of America
|Damani Leech
|Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club
|Player
|Non-profit organization(s)/Cause(s)
|Garett Bolles
|GB3 Foundation
|Mitchell Fraboni
|Dumb Friends League
|Josey Jewell
|Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation
|Mike Purcell
|Wounded Warrior Project
|Justin Simmons
|Justin Simmons Foundation
|Russell Wilson
|Why Not You Foundation and Children’s Hospital Colorado
For more information about the 2023 Denver Broncos My Cause My Cleats campaign, please visit dbron.co/mcmc.