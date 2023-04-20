GM George Paton, HC Sean Payton approach 2023 NFL Draft with aligned, clear vision of how to build Broncos

Paton said the team evaluated a list of players on Wednesday that they would consider trading up for, and both have shown the ability to find key contributors when moving back.

"You just want to have flexibility," Paton said. "You want to have an open mind. We talked last night about potential target players that we would go get. You just never want to be closed-minded. We've traded up where I've been, and we've traded back a lot. It just kind of depends on what's behind you, as well. Last year, we felt we could trade back five or six picks and still get [tight end Greg] Dulcich, based on the teams behind us. You do a lot of these exercises, and we'll continue to do them. We've done them the last two weeks. There are not a lot of surprises because we'll talk through every scenario. We're both open-minded to move up and move back. It just kind of depends on where it is."

No matter where the team picks, their chief goal will be to find contributors — no matter when that contribution arrives.

"We have a clear vision for where these players are [in their] first year, second year, third year and throughout their career," Paton said. "We discuss that. Every time we read an evaluation on a player, and we discuss that. Now, it is very hard to get an impact player in the third round, but we'll have an idea how he fits with our team [in his] first year, second year, third year — [as a] potential starter, marginal starter, solid starter, maybe a special teams player in Year 1 and eventual starter in Year 2. We have classifications for each player we evaluate no matter what the round is."

As Payton explained, the Broncos don't want to pass up on a player simply because he may take more time to develop.

The Broncos may have that luxury — and the choice to take the best player regardless of position — because of the holes they filled during free agency.

"That's the significance of the free agency process," Payton said of the importance of filling needs in free agency. "You're hoping that you free yourself up a little bit to give yourself more flexibility in the draft so you're not taking the toaster over the double oven."

And while Payton and Paton were peppered with questions about running back, offensive line, edge rusher and other position groups, they were steadfast in their belief to take the best player on the board.

"We were really aggressive in free agency," Paton said. "We wanted to fill as many holes with as many quality players that fit the prototype and fit our culture as we could. They just so happened to be on offense. We feel like we filled a lot of those holes. Now, we can draft the best player. We were good on defense last year, and we still have some talent on defense. We have a foundation. We're not going to stretch to draft a defensive player. Both of our mindsets is to draft the best player, no matter where we are in the draft."

The work to be prepared to find those players is almost complete — and in Payton's eyes, the prep is not so different from the season.

"The reason these meetings go for three weeks, four weeks and into the late nights [is] it's no different than game-planning in football," Payton said.

Selecting a player or making a trade may happen when the draft begins, but the work is done and the decisions are made much earlier.

"On Sunday, you're making a call on fourth-and-4, but that was decided on Wednesday night," Payton said. "I think the same thing takes place relative to the draft. With each of these three days, often times there are certain decisions and reactions that have been kind of covered well before it ever took place. I think that's the best way to handle it."