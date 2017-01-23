Denver Broncos | News

Demaryius Thomas named to 2017 Pro Bowl

Jan 23, 2017 at 10:34 AM

Demaryius Thomas was named to his fifth career Pro Bowl on Monday*, replacing Pittsburgh wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Thomas will join five other Broncos this week in Orlando, Florida: WR Emmanuel Sanders, cornerbacks Chris Harris Jr. and Aqib Talib, safety Darian Stewart and outside linebacker Von Miller.

Flipbook: Thomas scorches Bengals

A frame-by-frame look at Demaryius Thomas' 55-yard touchdown catch against the Bengals from team photographer Eric Bakke.

No Title
1 / 53
No Title
2 / 53
No Title
3 / 53
No Title
4 / 53
No Title
5 / 53
No Title
6 / 53
No Title
7 / 53
No Title
8 / 53
No Title
9 / 53
No Title
10 / 53
No Title
11 / 53
No Title
12 / 53
No Title
13 / 53
No Title
14 / 53
No Title
15 / 53
No Title
16 / 53
No Title
17 / 53
No Title
18 / 53
No Title
19 / 53
No Title
20 / 53
No Title
21 / 53
No Title
22 / 53
No Title
23 / 53
No Title
24 / 53
No Title
25 / 53
No Title
26 / 53
No Title
27 / 53
No Title
28 / 53
No Title
29 / 53
No Title
30 / 53
No Title
31 / 53
No Title
32 / 53
No Title
33 / 53
No Title
34 / 53
No Title
35 / 53
No Title
36 / 53
No Title
37 / 53
No Title
38 / 53
No Title
39 / 53
No Title
40 / 53
No Title
41 / 53
No Title
42 / 53
No Title
43 / 53
No Title
44 / 53
No Title
45 / 53
No Title
46 / 53
No Title
47 / 53
No Title
48 / 53
No Title
49 / 53
No Title
50 / 53
No Title
51 / 53
No Title
52 / 53
No Title
53 / 53
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

In 2016, Thomas recorded his fifth consecutive season with at least 90 receptions for 1,000 receiving yards (90 receptions, 1,083 yards). Only Torry Holt has more consecutive seasons with those numbers with six. Thomas' five-season streak with at least 1,000 receiving yards represents the longest active streak in the NFL, and the second-longest in franchise history behind Rod Smith (six).

In Broncos history, the seven-year veteran ranks third in career receptions (546) and career receiving yards (7,704) and career receiving touchdowns (52).

The duo of Thomas and Sanders are just the seventh receiving duo in NFL history with three consecutive seasons each reaching 1,000 receiving yards. Their seven games with each recording 100 yards is the most in the league since Sanders joined the team in 2014.

* Editor's note: This article previously stated this is Thomas' fourth Pro Bowl selection. The NFL is retroactively crediting Thomas with a Pro Bowl selection in 2015 because he was passed over as an alternate due to the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 appearance.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

CB Pat Surtain II, S Justin Simmons, RS Marvin Mims Jr. named starters for 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Surtain and Simmons each earned their second Pro Bowl nod, while Mims has notched his first Pro Bowl Games selection as a rookie.
news

Fan voting begins for 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Voting for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games opened Monday and will continue through Monday, Dec. 25.
news

'To be in this stage early in my career, I'm truly blessed': Pat Surtain II reflects on his first Pro Bowl from Las Vegas

Amid a busy week in Las Vegas, cornerback Pat Surtain II discusses the many accolades he earned after his second pro season.
news

Mile High Morning: A look at the Pro Bowl Games' week ahead for Pat Surtain II

This year, the league's annual all-star event enters a new format with no full-contact game.
news

'We've got to win more games': Broncos know they must find more team success to earn future Pro Bowl honors

While Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett believes there are many players who are deserving of Pro Bowl consideration, he recognized Thursday that Denver must first find more on-field success as a group.
news

Mile High Morning: The NFL world celebrates Pat Surtain II's first Pro Bowl Games selection

Surtain is the sixth cornerback in Broncos history to make the Pro Bowl and the first Broncos cornerback to be named a Pro Bowl starter in his second career season.
news

'It's only the beginning': Pat Surtain II excited to earn starting role at 2023 Pro Bowl Games

"This is the first of many, I'm [hoping], for me," Surtain said. "I'll just look to get better each and every day for years to come."
news

Pat Surtain II named starter for 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Surtain is the lone Bronco to make the Pro Bowl this year. Safety Justin Simmons was named a first alternate.
news

2023 Pro Bowl Games voting now open

You can vote online for your favorite Broncos now.
news

Justin Simmons, Pat Surtain II, Garett Bolles named first alternates for 2022 Pro Bowl

Alternates may be elevated to the roster depending on injuries, player decisions or playoff implications that interfere with playing in the game.
news

Bradley Chubb, Justin Simmons named to 2021 Pro Bowl

Both players were selected to the NFL's all-star game for the first time in their careers.
news

Mile High Morning: Justin Simmons leading Pro Bowl voting at free safety after first week

Simmons' vote total of 74,568 is nearly 32,000 more than the NFC's top vote-getter at the position.
Advertising