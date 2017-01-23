Demaryius Thomas named to 2017 Pro Bowl

In 2016, Thomas recorded his fifth consecutive season with at least 90 receptions for 1,000 receiving yards (90 receptions, 1,083 yards). Only Torry Holt has more consecutive seasons with those numbers with six. Thomas' five-season streak with at least 1,000 receiving yards represents the longest active streak in the NFL, and the second-longest in franchise history behind Rod Smith (six).

In Broncos history, the seven-year veteran ranks third in career receptions (546) and career receiving yards (7,704) and career receiving touchdowns (52).

The duo of Thomas and Sanders are just the seventh receiving duo in NFL history with three consecutive seasons each reaching 1,000 receiving yards. Their seven games with each recording 100 yards is the most in the league since Sanders joined the team in 2014.