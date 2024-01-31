Broncos legend DeMarcus Ware previews 2024 Pro Bowl Games, reflects on the Broncos' progress in 2023

Ware, naturally, will strengthen that bond with the Broncos' three representatives — safety Justin Simmons, cornerback Pat Surtain II and return specialist Marvin Mims Jr. — during the week of Pro Bowl festivities.

"Those guys have worked so hard, and they're the core of the team," Ware said. "And when you've got guys like that making an ample amount of Pro Bowls, being the best that they are at their positions and also as leaders on the team, it's what the Broncos need."

To be able to welcome Simmons to Orlando may be particularly meaningful, though, as Ware and the eighth-year safety shared the field in 2016 during Ware's final NFL campaign and Simmons' first.

"It's been, I don't know, six years, seven years since I've been up there in Denver and played, but I just remember him, what type of character he was, what type of player he was — a phenomenal player," Ware said. "And he hasn't let up yet, and that just lets you know how good of a person he is, and that's why he wears that 'C' on his chest."

As the Broncos prepare to make more strides after recording their first season with at least eight wins since Ware was last on the roster, he looked back on the 2023 season as a step forward.