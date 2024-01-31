 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

Broncos legend DeMarcus Ware previews 2024 Pro Bowl Games, reflects on the Broncos' progress in 2023

Jan 31, 2024 at 04:49 PM
swanson_site_hed
Ben Swanson

Digital Media Contributor/Manager of Photography

240131_ware

ORLANDO, Fla. — DeMarcus Ware may be retired, but he's still stacking Pro Bowls.

Selected to the league's annual all-star game nine times as a player, the former Broncos great and Pro Football Hall of Famer is making his second appearance as a coach in the reformatted Pro Bowl Games this week — albeit as an opponent of fellow Hall of Famer and former teammate Peyton Manning.

Ware is the defensive coordinator for the NFC team, while Manning is the head coach for the AFC. It's not a dynamic Ware is unfamiliar with, as he played against Manning three times before joining forces with him in Denver and eventually winning Super Bowl 50.

"I competed against Peyton — I hated that," Ware joked on Wednesday in an interview with DenverBroncos.com. "I liked playing with Peyton, because we won a championship in Denver. I never liked playing against him because I know he's got his schemes and the things that he does, he always wants to win. He got me my championship up there in Denver. It's going to be a good competition this week."

As a Pro Bowl Games coach, Ware is 1-0 after last year's NFC victory, but the experience goes beyond just the football. There's also the forging of bonds across generations of football's top players, and it has allowed Ware to give back to the community in NFL-led projects, like one on Wednesday at Orlando's Rock Lake Neighborhood Center, where Ware participated in a PLAY 60 jamboree held after several renovations to the recreational facility.

"It's actually really cool because you get so much respect from the guys," Ware said. "The coaching aspect is totally different, but the thing is, whatever your scheme is, the players run it. I know we won last year ... but I just think it's fun. And it's a great experience that we get to do things like we're doing right now, impacting the community."

Ware, naturally, will strengthen that bond with the Broncos' three representatives — safety Justin Simmons, cornerback Pat Surtain II and return specialist Marvin Mims Jr. — during the week of Pro Bowl festivities.

"Those guys have worked so hard, and they're the core of the team," Ware said. "And when you've got guys like that making an ample amount of Pro Bowls, being the best that they are at their positions and also as leaders on the team, it's what the Broncos need."

To be able to welcome Simmons to Orlando may be particularly meaningful, though, as Ware and the eighth-year safety shared the field in 2016 during Ware's final NFL campaign and Simmons' first.

"It's been, I don't know, six years, seven years since I've been up there in Denver and played, but I just remember him, what type of character he was, what type of player he was — a phenomenal player," Ware said. "And he hasn't let up yet, and that just lets you know how good of a person he is, and that's why he wears that 'C' on his chest."

As the Broncos prepare to make more strides after recording their first season with at least eight wins since Ware was last on the roster, he looked back on the 2023 season as a step forward.

"The progress was tremendous," Ware said. "When they first started off, it was a little rocky … but halfway through the season, you really saw everything come together. ... And we're playing games close, and when you look at the end of the season and they say the Broncos still can make the playoffs, that lets you know that you ended the season the right way. And now the only thing you've got to do is just pick up the pieces for next season and we'll be right where we need to be at."

Related Content

news

CB Pat Surtain II, S Justin Simmons, RS Marvin Mims Jr. named starters for 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Surtain and Simmons each earned their second Pro Bowl nod, while Mims has notched his first Pro Bowl Games selection as a rookie.
news

Fan voting begins for 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Voting for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games opened Monday and will continue through Monday, Dec. 25.
news

'To be in this stage early in my career, I'm truly blessed': Pat Surtain II reflects on his first Pro Bowl from Las Vegas

Amid a busy week in Las Vegas, cornerback Pat Surtain II discusses the many accolades he earned after his second pro season.
news

Mile High Morning: A look at the Pro Bowl Games' week ahead for Pat Surtain II

This year, the league's annual all-star event enters a new format with no full-contact game.
news

'We've got to win more games': Broncos know they must find more team success to earn future Pro Bowl honors

While Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett believes there are many players who are deserving of Pro Bowl consideration, he recognized Thursday that Denver must first find more on-field success as a group.
news

Mile High Morning: The NFL world celebrates Pat Surtain II's first Pro Bowl Games selection

Surtain is the sixth cornerback in Broncos history to make the Pro Bowl and the first Broncos cornerback to be named a Pro Bowl starter in his second career season.
news

'It's only the beginning': Pat Surtain II excited to earn starting role at 2023 Pro Bowl Games

"This is the first of many, I'm [hoping], for me," Surtain said. "I'll just look to get better each and every day for years to come."
news

Pat Surtain II named starter for 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Surtain is the lone Bronco to make the Pro Bowl this year. Safety Justin Simmons was named a first alternate.
news

2023 Pro Bowl Games voting now open

You can vote online for your favorite Broncos now.
news

Justin Simmons, Pat Surtain II, Garett Bolles named first alternates for 2022 Pro Bowl

Alternates may be elevated to the roster depending on injuries, player decisions or playoff implications that interfere with playing in the game.
news

Bradley Chubb, Justin Simmons named to 2021 Pro Bowl

Both players were selected to the NFL's all-star game for the first time in their careers.
Advertising