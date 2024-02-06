'Best corner in the league' and 'a guy who I study a lot': Pro Bowl colleagues rave about Broncos' defensive stars Pat Surtain II and Justin Simmons

After being told of Slay's comments, Surtain said he was honored to get such recognition from one of the league's best cornerbacks over the past decade, but added that the acclaim and accolades won't make him complacent.

"It's big," Surtain said Sunday, "because he's been doing it year in and year out, and when you've got a guy that's been doing it consistently at an elite level say praise about you like that, it means a lot. But I think with me, I will never settle. I'm always looking to get better, always looking to correct the things I need to correct and just move on from here on out. I think I've got plenty more years left in the tank. I'm very excited to see what the years have to come for me."

Surtain wasn't the only player to get some kind words, as fellow AFC Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said he watches tape of Broncos safety Justin Simmons.

"He's a great player," the four-time Pro Bowler told DenverBroncos.com. "He's a guy that can do a lot of different things. He's a very rangy safety. He's a guy that no matter where he's at, he's a threat and quarterbacks have to be wary of where he's at. I love watching him play. He's a guy who I study a lot. He's a high-level player and does a lot on the field."

During the week, there are opportunities to take advantage of having this proximity to the game's elite players, as they can exchange pointers or words of wisdom about the ins and outs of the game. However, it's also valuable on a personal level for players like Surtain and Simmons to experience a level of affirmation of their status among the league's best and to share a mutual respect.