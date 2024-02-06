 Skip to main content
'Best corner in the league' and 'a guy who I study a lot': Pro Bowl colleagues rave about Broncos' defensive stars Pat Surtain II and Justin Simmons

Feb 06, 2024 at 02:00 PM
Ben Swanson

Digital Media Contributor/Manager of Photography

ORLANDO, Fla. — At the NFL's annual Pro Bowl Games festivities, many of the league's best players assemble to form teams of superstars, some at quite different stages of their careers.

Rookies are in the same spaces as the veterans who they've watched for years, creating what must be at times a surreal experience. Burgeoning stars can connect with the game's elite who have made Pro Bowl appearances a yearly occurrence, and these experienced icons welcome the blossoming players with an appreciation that perhaps only such an exclusive group can understand.

As cornerback Pat Surtain II continues to build his career, he's very quickly gained that kind of respect from his peers, and at his second Pro Bowl, some of the league's best players were not shy to share their admiration for the third-year player.

"Everything," said seven-time Pro Bowler and Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey about what he appreciates about Surtain's game in an interview with DenverBroncos.com on Friday. "He reminds me of myself a little bit. At that stage of my career, he's probably a little bit more technique-sound than I was at corner. [He's] physical — a dog. I love watching him play. He's without a doubt a top-five corner in this game right now."

Six-time Pro Bowler and Eagles cornerback Darius Slay was willing to go even further.

"I think he's the best corner in the league," Slay said Friday. "He does it great, man. He's got size, speed, skills, technique. Overall, I consider him as the best one in the game. He's been doing it very well. I watch his film a lot. … After his rookie season, I watched his tape and I had put out a big tweet and said, 'Pat Surtain is probably the most well-polished rookie corner that I've seen in my life.' And I was like, '… He'll probably be the best one this year coming in.' Easily said and done, he was the best corner coming into Year 2 and going into Year 3.

"He should have been an All-Pro again, in my opinion. But yeah, he's one of the best — he is the best corner in the league. Not one of the best, he is the best."

Photos: Inside the 2024 Pro Bowl Games with Justin Simmons, Pat Surtain II and Marvin Mims Jr.

On Sunday, the Broncos' Pro Bowlers, Justin Simmons, Pat Surtain II and Marvin Mims Jr., took part in the 2024 Pro Bowl Games' flag football matchup.

Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
1 / 65

Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
2 / 65

Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
3 / 65

Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
4 / 65

Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
5 / 65

Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
6 / 65

Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Kyle Hamilton and Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
7 / 65

Kyle Hamilton and Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
8 / 65

Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II and C.J. Stroud during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
9 / 65

Pat Surtain II and C.J. Stroud during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II, Justin Simmons and Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
10 / 65

Pat Surtain II, Justin Simmons and Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
DBC Chelsea during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
11 / 65

DBC Chelsea during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
12 / 65

Peyton Manning during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
13 / 65

Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
14 / 65

Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
15 / 65

Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons and Peyton Manning during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
16 / 65

Justin Simmons and Peyton Manning during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning and Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
17 / 65

Peyton Manning and Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II, Justin Simmons and Denzel Ward during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
18 / 65

Pat Surtain II, Justin Simmons and Denzel Ward during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II and Denzel Ward during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
19 / 65

Pat Surtain II and Denzel Ward during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning and Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
20 / 65

Peyton Manning and Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
21 / 65

Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
22 / 65

Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons and Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
23 / 65

Justin Simmons and Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
24 / 65

Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II and Puka Nacua during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
25 / 65

Pat Surtain II and Puka Nacua during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
26 / 65

Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
DBC Chelsea during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
27 / 65

DBC Chelsea during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
DBC Chelsea during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
28 / 65

DBC Chelsea during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
29 / 65

Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
30 / 65

Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
31 / 65

Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
32 / 65

Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
33 / 65

Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
34 / 65

Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
35 / 65

Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
36 / 65

Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
37 / 65

Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
38 / 65

Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
39 / 65

Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
40 / 65

Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II and Tua Tagovailoa during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
41 / 65

Pat Surtain II and Tua Tagovailoa during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II and Sauce Gardner during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
42 / 65

Pat Surtain II and Sauce Gardner during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
43 / 65

Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
44 / 65

Peyton Manning during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
45 / 65

Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
46 / 65

Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons and Tua Tagovailoa during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
47 / 65

Justin Simmons and Tua Tagovailoa during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II and Tua Tagovailoa during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
48 / 65

Pat Surtain II and Tua Tagovailoa during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
49 / 65

Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons, Ray Lewis, David Njoku and Puka Nacua during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
50 / 65

Justin Simmons, Ray Lewis, David Njoku and Puka Nacua during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
DeMarcus Ware during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
51 / 65

DeMarcus Ware during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
52 / 65

Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II and CeeDee Lamb during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
53 / 65

Pat Surtain II and CeeDee Lamb during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
54 / 65

Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons, Marvin Mims Jr. and Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
55 / 65

Justin Simmons, Marvin Mims Jr. and Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Tyreek Hill and Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
56 / 65

Tyreek Hill and Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
57 / 65

Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
58 / 65

Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
59 / 65

Peyton Manning during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
60 / 65

Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
61 / 65

Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
62 / 65

Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II and Micah Parsons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
63 / 65

Pat Surtain II and Micah Parsons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II and Micah Parsons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
64 / 65

Pat Surtain II and Micah Parsons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
65 / 65

Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
After being told of Slay's comments, Surtain said he was honored to get such recognition from one of the league's best cornerbacks over the past decade, but added that the acclaim and accolades won't make him complacent.

"It's big," Surtain said Sunday, "because he's been doing it year in and year out, and when you've got a guy that's been doing it consistently at an elite level say praise about you like that, it means a lot. But I think with me, I will never settle. I'm always looking to get better, always looking to correct the things I need to correct and just move on from here on out. I think I've got plenty more years left in the tank. I'm very excited to see what the years have to come for me."

Surtain wasn't the only player to get some kind words, as fellow AFC Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said he watches tape of Broncos safety Justin Simmons.

"He's a great player," the four-time Pro Bowler told DenverBroncos.com. "He's a guy that can do a lot of different things. He's a very rangy safety. He's a guy that no matter where he's at, he's a threat and quarterbacks have to be wary of where he's at. I love watching him play. He's a guy who I study a lot. He's a high-level player and does a lot on the field."

During the week, there are opportunities to take advantage of having this proximity to the game's elite players, as they can exchange pointers or words of wisdom about the ins and outs of the game. However, it's also valuable on a personal level for players like Surtain and Simmons to experience a level of affirmation of their status among the league's best and to share a mutual respect.

"It was obviously cool meeting some of the guys around the league that you've looked up to or you appreciate their game," Simmons said Sunday, "and getting to chop it up with them throughout the week is pretty fun, too."

