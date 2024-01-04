CB Pat Surtain II, S Justin Simmons, RS Marvin Mims Jr. named starters for 2024 Pro Bowl Games

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A trio of Broncos have been selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Cornerback Pat Surtain II, safety Justin Simmons and return specialist Marvin Mims Jr. have all been named starters for the AFC in the Pro Bowl Games, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Surtain and Simmons each earned their second Pro Bowl nod, while Mims has notched his first Pro Bowl Games selection as a rookie.

Guard Quinn Meinerz and fullback Mike Burton were both selected as Pro Bowl Games alternates.

Surtain, who earned Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors in 2022, put together another strong season in 2023. The 2021 ninth-overall pick has started all 16 of the Broncos' games and recorded one interception and 11 passes defensed. Surtain is the first Broncos player to record double-digit passes defensed in each of his first three seasons.

The Alabama product joins Willie Brown — who was selected as an AFL All-Star in 1964-65 — as the only Broncos cornerbacks to earn two all-star game selections in their first three seasons. Surtain, Aqib Talib, Chris Harris Jr., Champ Bailey and Louis Wright are the only Broncos cornerbacks to be named Pro Bowlers in consecutive seasons.

Simmons, a three-time second-team All-Pro, can now add multi-time Pro Bowler to his resume. He previously earned Pro Bowl honors in 2020, and he has again been named to the AFC team following a three-interception season. Simmons was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week following the Broncos' upset win over the Chiefs in Week 8, and his return to the field early in the season helped spur Denver's defensive turnaround.

An eighth-year player, Simmons joins Hall of Famer Steve Atwater and Ring of Famer Goose Gonsoulin as the only safeties in franchise history to earn multiple Pro Bowl/All-Star and All-Pro/All-AFL selections. Simmons is the only player in the NFL with at least three interceptions in each of the last six seasons.

Mims' 17.4 yards per punt return leads all players with at least one attempt per game, and he ranks first in the AFC in average kick return yardage (26.3) among players with at least 10 attempts. The Oklahoma product is the first Broncos rookie to earn a Pro Bowl nod since Phillip Lindsay in 2018, and he joins Lindsay and Von Miller (2011) as just the third Broncos rookie since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to be selected to the Pro Bowl.

The Oklahoma product has the most combined return yards by a Broncos rookie since Eddie Royal in 2008, and he is the third Bronco to be named to the Pro Bowl as a return specialist, joining Glyn Milburn and Ring of Famer Rick Upchurch.

This year's Pro Bowlers were selected via a voting process that polled coaches, players and fans. Each group's vote counted as one-third of the overall selection process.