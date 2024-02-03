Peyton Manning 'expecting big things' from Broncos' Pro Bowlers at 2024 Pro Bowl Games

As for his involvement in the yearly Pro Bowl Games, Manning has embraced the experience and appears to have made it into a family trip. His younger brother, Eli, is the head coach for the opposing NFC team. Their father, Archie, took in practice from the sideline on Saturday. And Peyton's son, Marshall, helped throw passes to the players during warmups each day of practice and snapped the ball to the quarterbacks during walkthrough.

"It's been fun," the former Bronco said. "I've enjoyed being a part of it the past two years, and it's been fun to do it with Eli. The players that have come down and participated — obviously you can't get the Super Bowl players and you're going to have injuries — but we're just trying to let all the players know this is a great event, and we hope they continue to participate. This thing was going away, up until the NFL kind of made this change to make it more of a flag game. I think it was a smart move, and we need the players to buy in, and they have so far, which we appreciate."

The Pro Bowl's change from a normal tackle football game to flag football also now coincides with the sport gaining prominence at an international level, as the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles will include that variation of American football for the first time.

When told that Eli was asked about what it might be like to coach at that level, Manning wasn't content to just let his brother have that either.