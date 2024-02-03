 Skip to main content
Denver Broncos | News

Peyton Manning 'expecting big things' from Broncos' Pro Bowlers at 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Feb 03, 2024 at 01:26 PM
Ben Swanson

Digital Media Contributor/Manager of Photography

ORLANDO, Fla. — In his first year as part of the NFL's reshaping of the Pro Bowl, Peyton Manning's AFC team didn't have much Broncos orange.

Cornerback Pat Surtain II was the team's lone selection to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, but this year, Manning's squad has more representation from Denver, with Surtain, safety Justin Simmons and return specialist Marvin Mims Jr.

With that larger group, Manning said Friday that he was glad to have some fellow Broncos on the field, and based on the week's two practices, the trio of Denver Pro Bowlers should be quite involved in the game on Sunday.

"I had a good conversation with Justin and Mims, and great to have Pat back," Manning said. "I'm expecting big things out of those guys on Sunday. [It's] great to see some Broncos representation down here."

Surtain and Simmons, each now two-time Pro Bowlers, are both starters on the AFC's defense. The pair of defensive backs combined for 139 total tackles, 20 passes defensed and four interceptions during a year that featured a remarkable midseason turnaround on defense. Mims, meanwhile, was the Broncos' first rookie since 2018 to be selected to the Pro Bowl, as he averaged 26.5 yards per kick return and 16.4 yards per punt return.

The increase in the Broncos' Pro Bowl representation is just one indicator of overall improvement by the team, as the franchise reached eight wins for the first time since 2016. Manning, who said during a recent episode of his "ManningCast" broadcast that he was hopeful for the team's playoff potential next season, explained that Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton is one reason why he has confidence in the team's direction.

"I'm very excited about Sean Payton and what he brings and his experience," Manning said. "Obviously, it's an extremely tough division. The Chiefs aren't going anywhere. The Raiders and the Chargers have new coaches. So we have to go get it. Nobody's coming back to us. Sean knows that, and he's going make that the focus all offseason. I'm excited for the Broncos' future."

Photos: Day 1 at the Pro Bowl Games' AFC practices with Justin Simmons, Pat Surtain II, Marvin Mims Jr. and Peyton Manning

On Friday, the Broncos' trio of Pro Bowlers took part in the 2024 Pro Bowl Games' first day of practice, with Peyton Manning as the AFC's head coach.

Justin Simmons during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
1 / 35

Justin Simmons during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons and Pat Surtain II during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
2 / 35

Justin Simmons and Pat Surtain II during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons, Pat Surtain II and Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
3 / 35

Justin Simmons, Pat Surtain II and Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons, Pat Surtain II and Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
4 / 35

Justin Simmons, Pat Surtain II and Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons, Pat Surtain II and Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
5 / 35

Justin Simmons, Pat Surtain II and Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
6 / 35

Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
7 / 35

Pat Surtain II during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
8 / 35

Peyton Manning during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
9 / 35

Pat Surtain II during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
10 / 35

Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
11 / 35

Pat Surtain II during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
12 / 35

Justin Simmons during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
13 / 35

Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons and Pat Surtain II during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
14 / 35

Justin Simmons and Pat Surtain II during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
15 / 35

Pat Surtain II during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
16 / 35

Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
17 / 35

Peyton Manning during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Tyreek Hill and Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
18 / 35

Tyreek Hill and Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
19 / 35

Pat Surtain II during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
20 / 35

Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
21 / 35

Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
22 / 35

Pat Surtain II during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
23 / 35

Justin Simmons during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
24 / 35

Pat Surtain II during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
25 / 35

Peyton Manning during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
26 / 35

Justin Simmons during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II, Justin Simmons and Sauce Gardner during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
27 / 35

Pat Surtain II, Justin Simmons and Sauce Gardner during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II and Ray Lewis during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
28 / 35

Pat Surtain II and Ray Lewis during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
29 / 35

Justin Simmons during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
30 / 35

Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
31 / 35

Peyton Manning during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Nicole Pennetta / Denver Broncos
32 / 35

Pat Surtain II during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Nicole Pennetta / Denver Broncos

Nicole Pennetta/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Nicole Pennetta / Denver Broncos
33 / 35

Justin Simmons during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Nicole Pennetta / Denver Broncos

Nicole Pennetta/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons, Pat Surtain II and Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Nicole Pennetta / Denver Broncos
34 / 35

Justin Simmons, Pat Surtain II and Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Nicole Pennetta / Denver Broncos

Nicole Pennetta/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons and Pat Surtain II during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Nicole Pennetta / Denver Broncos
35 / 35

Justin Simmons and Pat Surtain II during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 2, 2024. Photo by Nicole Pennetta / Denver Broncos

Nicole Pennetta/2024 Denver Broncos
As for his involvement in the yearly Pro Bowl Games, Manning has embraced the experience and appears to have made it into a family trip. His younger brother, Eli, is the head coach for the opposing NFC team. Their father, Archie, took in practice from the sideline on Saturday. And Peyton's son, Marshall, helped throw passes to the players during warmups each day of practice and snapped the ball to the quarterbacks during walkthrough.

"It's been fun," the former Bronco said. "I've enjoyed being a part of it the past two years, and it's been fun to do it with Eli. The players that have come down and participated — obviously you can't get the Super Bowl players and you're going to have injuries — but we're just trying to let all the players know this is a great event, and we hope they continue to participate. This thing was going away, up until the NFL kind of made this change to make it more of a flag game. I think it was a smart move, and we need the players to buy in, and they have so far, which we appreciate."

The Pro Bowl's change from a normal tackle football game to flag football also now coincides with the sport gaining prominence at an international level, as the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles will include that variation of American football for the first time.

When told that Eli was asked about what it might be like to coach at that level, Manning wasn't content to just let his brother have that either.

"There's no way Eli's going to be able to coach, because I'd be the one coaching," Manning said. "He can watch us win. But look, I'm excited for flag football in the Olympics, and obviously it's a great week going on here with flag football championships. This is an exciting time. But yeah, I've heard [Dolphins receiver] Tyreek [Hill] saying he wants to try to make it. It'd be a competitive time for people trying to compete for the Olympic team. But that's exciting, and to debut in Los Angeles is even cooler."

Photos: Justin Simmons, Pat Surtain II and Marvin Mims Jr. wrap up final AFC practice for 2024 Pro Bowl Games

On Saturday, the Broncos' three Pro Bowlers took part in the 2024 Pro Bowl Games' second and final day of practice, with Peyton Manning as the AFC's head coach.

Justin Simmons and Raheem Mostert during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Nicole Pennetta / Denver Broncos
1 / 32

Justin Simmons and Raheem Mostert during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Nicole Pennetta / Denver Broncos

Nicole Pennetta/2024 Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Nicole Pennetta / Denver Broncos
2 / 32

Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Nicole Pennetta / Denver Broncos

Nicole Pennetta/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II signs autographs for fans during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Nicole Pennetta / Denver Broncos
3 / 32

Pat Surtain II signs autographs for fans during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Nicole Pennetta / Denver Broncos

Nicole Pennetta/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons and Raheem Mostert during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Nicole Pennetta / Denver Broncos
4 / 32

Justin Simmons and Raheem Mostert during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Nicole Pennetta / Denver Broncos

Nicole Pennetta/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons and Kyle Hamilton during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Nicole Pennetta / Denver Broncos
5 / 32

Justin Simmons and Kyle Hamilton during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Nicole Pennetta / Denver Broncos

Nicole Pennetta/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
6 / 32

Pat Surtain II during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Nicole Pennetta / Denver Broncos
7 / 32

Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Nicole Pennetta / Denver Broncos

Nicole Pennetta/2024 Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
8 / 32

Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
9 / 32

Justin Simmons during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
10 / 32

Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
11 / 32

Justin Simmons during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
12 / 32

Pat Surtain II during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons and Gardner Minshew during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
13 / 32

Justin Simmons and Gardner Minshew during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
14 / 32

Pat Surtain II during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II and Stefon Diggs during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
15 / 32

Pat Surtain II and Stefon Diggs during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Nicole Pennetta / Denver Broncos
16 / 32

Justin Simmons during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Nicole Pennetta / Denver Broncos

Nicole Pennetta/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
17 / 32

Justin Simmons during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons and Sauce Gardner during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
18 / 32

Justin Simmons and Sauce Gardner during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II and Ja'Marr Chase during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
19 / 32

Pat Surtain II and Ja'Marr Chase during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons and Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
20 / 32

Justin Simmons and Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
21 / 32

Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
22 / 32

Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II, Sauce Gardner, Justin Simmons and others during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
23 / 32

Pat Surtain II, Sauce Gardner, Justin Simmons and others during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
24 / 32

Pat Surtain II during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims Jr. and Pat Surtain II during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
25 / 32

Marvin Mims Jr. and Pat Surtain II during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Nicole Pennetta / Denver Broncos
26 / 32

Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Nicole Pennetta / Denver Broncos

Nicole Pennetta/2024 Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning, Marvin Mims Jr., Tyreek Hill and others during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
27 / 32

Peyton Manning, Marvin Mims Jr., Tyreek Hill and others during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
28 / 32

Peyton Manning during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons and Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
29 / 32

Justin Simmons and Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons, Pat Surtain II and Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
30 / 32

Justin Simmons, Pat Surtain II and Marvin Mims Jr. during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Signage at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
31 / 32

Signage at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
DBC Chelsea during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
32 / 32

DBC Chelsea during practice at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
