 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

'It's something that I look forward to each and every year': Broncos' 2024 Pro Bowl trio enjoy exciting game to cap week in Orlando

Feb 04, 2024 at 09:50 PM
swanson_site_hed
Ben Swanson

Digital Media Contributor/Manager of Photography

240204_pb_story

ORLANDO, Fla. — When Peyton Manning says he expects big things from you, you have to deliver.

Cornerback Pat Surtain II clearly took that to heart, as he posted a pick-six that exemplified the kind of defensive playmaking ability that earned him a starting spot in the 2024 Pro Bowl Games' flag football matchup.

"I had [the] quarterback['s] eyes," Surtain said after the game. "I was looking at the quarterback, and he turned his shoulders and threw the ball. So I was ball-aware, 100 percent, on that play, and I just made a play."

Unfortunately for him, his squad couldn't fully take advantage, as the AFC fell 64-59. However, the score also incorporated other skills challenges, which skewed to the NFC's strengths.

"Yeah, man — they sold us," Surtain said jokingly. "I ain't gonna lie, they sold us. I'm pretty sure if we'd won those skills challenges, we would have won, for sure."

Still, the game came down to an entertaining final moment, as a fourth-down try just 3 yards from the end zone with four seconds remaining fell incomplete.

"It's something that I look forward to each and every year," said Surtain, now a two-time Pro Bowler. "I think they're putting on a great event just for everybody to have fun — sit back, relax but play football at the same time."

The value of a Pro Bowl selection can go well beyond simply a trip to warmer locale, as safety Justin Simmons can attest. Simmons' first Pro Bowl selection came after the 2020 season, when the league could not host the yearly festivities in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His second selection, though, was quite different.

"The week was great, man," Simmons said. "I mean, getting to hang out and obviously enjoy some family time, but getting to meet some of the guys, your peers around the league that you go up against and you know how talented they are, just break bread throughout the week and then do all the little fun competitive challenges that we were doing, it was a blast. I had so much fun."

Gathering most of the league's top players — excluding those recovering from injuries or players whose teams reached the Super Bowl — can result in more than just an exciting week of flag football, athletic competitions and camaraderie. Players also are able to utilize this rare linkup to expand their understanding of the game or their position through conversation with others performing at the highest level.

Surtain named players like Eagles cornerback Darius Slay, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith among those that he was excited to talk with in that regard.

Photos: Inside the 2024 Pro Bowl Games with Justin Simmons, Pat Surtain II and Marvin Mims Jr.

On Sunday, the Broncos' Pro Bowlers, Justin Simmons, Pat Surtain II and Marvin Mims Jr., took part in the 2024 Pro Bowl Games' flag football matchup.

Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
1 / 65

Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
2 / 65

Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
3 / 65

Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
4 / 65

Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
5 / 65

Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
6 / 65

Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Kyle Hamilton and Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
7 / 65

Kyle Hamilton and Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
8 / 65

Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II and C.J. Stroud during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
9 / 65

Pat Surtain II and C.J. Stroud during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II, Justin Simmons and Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
10 / 65

Pat Surtain II, Justin Simmons and Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
DBC Chelsea during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
11 / 65

DBC Chelsea during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
12 / 65

Peyton Manning during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
13 / 65

Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
14 / 65

Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
15 / 65

Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons and Peyton Manning during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
16 / 65

Justin Simmons and Peyton Manning during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning and Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
17 / 65

Peyton Manning and Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II, Justin Simmons and Denzel Ward during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
18 / 65

Pat Surtain II, Justin Simmons and Denzel Ward during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II and Denzel Ward during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
19 / 65

Pat Surtain II and Denzel Ward during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning and Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
20 / 65

Peyton Manning and Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
21 / 65

Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
22 / 65

Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons and Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
23 / 65

Justin Simmons and Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
24 / 65

Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II and Puka Nacua during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
25 / 65

Pat Surtain II and Puka Nacua during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
26 / 65

Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
DBC Chelsea during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
27 / 65

DBC Chelsea during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
DBC Chelsea during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
28 / 65

DBC Chelsea during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
29 / 65

Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
30 / 65

Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
31 / 65

Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
32 / 65

Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
33 / 65

Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
34 / 65

Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
35 / 65

Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
36 / 65

Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
37 / 65

Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
38 / 65

Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
39 / 65

Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
40 / 65

Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II and Tua Tagovailoa during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
41 / 65

Pat Surtain II and Tua Tagovailoa during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II and Sauce Gardner during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
42 / 65

Pat Surtain II and Sauce Gardner during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
43 / 65

Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
44 / 65

Peyton Manning during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
45 / 65

Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
46 / 65

Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons and Tua Tagovailoa during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
47 / 65

Justin Simmons and Tua Tagovailoa during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II and Tua Tagovailoa during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
48 / 65

Pat Surtain II and Tua Tagovailoa during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
49 / 65

Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons, Ray Lewis, David Njoku and Puka Nacua during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
50 / 65

Justin Simmons, Ray Lewis, David Njoku and Puka Nacua during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
DeMarcus Ware during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
51 / 65

DeMarcus Ware during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
52 / 65

Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II and CeeDee Lamb during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
53 / 65

Pat Surtain II and CeeDee Lamb during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
54 / 65

Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons, Marvin Mims Jr. and Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
55 / 65

Justin Simmons, Marvin Mims Jr. and Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Tyreek Hill and Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
56 / 65

Tyreek Hill and Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
57 / 65

Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
58 / 65

Justin Simmons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
59 / 65

Peyton Manning during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
60 / 65

Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
61 / 65

Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
62 / 65

Marvin Mims Jr. during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II and Micah Parsons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
63 / 65

Pat Surtain II and Micah Parsons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II and Micah Parsons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
64 / 65

Pat Surtain II and Micah Parsons during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
65 / 65

Pat Surtain II during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"[They are] vets in this game that have been doing it for the longest and doing at a high level," Surtain said. "Just being around them and being a sponge, I just think it helps a lot."

Return specialist and receive Marvin Mims Jr. also said he took mental notes while he was in Orlando.

"Really, I was just watching all the receivers that are up here and kind of learn what they do and how they prepare themselves and just try to apply it to my game," Mims said.

As one of the few rookies to make it to the Pro Bowl, Mims said his experience was an inspiring one.

"It still feels a little weird to be with these guys, but it's been great," Mims said. "It's been a lot of fun. Guys took me right in, just treated me like I was one of them. It was a lot of fun to get to know them on a personal level vs. a football level."

Related Content

news

Peyton Manning 'expecting big things' from Broncos' Pro Bowlers at 2024 Pro Bowl Games

At the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning discussed his involvement in the league's annual all-star game, the Broncos' Pro Bowlers and more.
news

Broncos legend DeMarcus Ware previews 2024 Pro Bowl Games, reflects on the Broncos' progress in 2023

DeMarcus Ware may be retired, but he's still stacking Pro Bowls.
news

CB Pat Surtain II, S Justin Simmons, RS Marvin Mims Jr. named starters for 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Surtain and Simmons each earned their second Pro Bowl nod, while Mims has notched his first Pro Bowl Games selection as a rookie.
Advertising