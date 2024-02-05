'It's something that I look forward to each and every year': Broncos' 2024 Pro Bowl trio enjoy exciting game to cap week in Orlando

"[They are] vets in this game that have been doing it for the longest and doing at a high level," Surtain said. "Just being around them and being a sponge, I just think it helps a lot."

Return specialist and receive Marvin Mims Jr. also said he took mental notes while he was in Orlando.

"Really, I was just watching all the receivers that are up here and kind of learn what they do and how they prepare themselves and just try to apply it to my game," Mims said.

As one of the few rookies to make it to the Pro Bowl, Mims said his experience was an inspiring one.