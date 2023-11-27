Fan voting begins for 2024 Pro Bowl Games

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Pro Bowl Games fan voting has officially begun.

Voting for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games opened Monday and will continue through Monday, Dec. 25.

To vote for your favorite Broncos, click here.

In addition to the online ballot voting, there will also be a social vote that runs from Dec. 11-25. During that time frame, fans can post on X (formerly known as Twitter) with the first and last name of the player, using the player's X handle or creating a hashtag with the player's first and last name. The post must also include the hashtag #ProBowlVote.

Fans may vote as often as they'd like during the voting window.

The fan vote will be combined with votes from NFL players and coaches to select this year's Pro Bowl Games roster.

The Broncos have a number of deserving candidates for the Pro Bowl Games, as wide receiver Courtland Sutton is tied for third in receiving touchdowns and quarterback Russell Wilson is tied for fifth in passing touchdowns. Defensively, cornerback Pat Surtain II continues to post a strong season and safety Justin Simmons is tied for seventh in interceptions. A number of other Broncos have also turned in strong performances, particularly during Denver's five-game win streak.

Beginning in 2023, the Pro Bowl shifted to a 7-on-7 flag football matchup between the AFC and NFC. Peyton and Eli Manning will again serve as the head coaches for the Pro Bowl Games.