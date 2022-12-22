Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: The NFL world celebrates Pat Surtain II's first Pro Bowl Games selection

Dec 22, 2022 at 09:00 AM
In just his second NFL season, cornerback Pat Surtain II has been named a starter for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

Surtain is the sixth cornerback in Broncos history to make the Pro Bowl and the first Broncos cornerback to be named a Pro Bowl starter in his second career season. He was the lone Bronco to make the Pro Bowl this year; safety Justin Simmons was named a first alternate.

To celebrate the young cornerback's accomplishment, Surtain's current and former teammates, members of the Broncos organization and NFL legends took to Twitter to congratulate him.

