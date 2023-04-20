DeMarcus Ware, Terrell Davis, Jake Plummer among Broncos legends, alumni and special guests who will announce Denver's 2023 NFL Draft picks

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — This year's draft will feature a number of familiar faces.

Former Broncos DeMarcus Ware, Terrell Davis and Jake Plummer are among the legends, alumni and special guests who will announce Denver's picks during the 2023 NFL Draft, the team announced Thursday.

Ware, a member of the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 team and an impending Hall of Famer, will announce at least one of the Broncos' Day 2 picks from this year's draft location in Kansas City. He will represent the Broncos as current players and team legends from across the league announce picks on Day 2 of the draft.

Davis and Plummer will announce a Day 3 pick in Mexico City alongside Diana Flores, who is a Flag Football Global Ambassador for the NFL.

The Hall of Fame running back and former Denver quarterback will announce the pick as part of the Broncos' three-day tour in Mexico during the draft.

Flores, who will join them during the draft, is the quarterback for the Mexico Women's National Flag Football Team and a 2022 Worlds Game gold medalist. She also starred in the NFL's Super Bowl LVII commercial, which showcased flag football and female sports figures.