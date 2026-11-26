ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will be back in Summit White for a Black Friday matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Denver will pair the white jerseys with its Sunset Orange pants and white socks. The team will wear its navy metallic satin helmets with the uniform combination.

This will be the third time that the Broncos will wear this uniform combination since the debut of the Mile High Collection ahead of the 2024 season. The team last wore the combination in a win over the Texans in 2025.