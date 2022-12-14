Denver Broncos | News

Broncos sign WR Freddie Swain off Miami's practice squad

Dec 14, 2022 at 01:24 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As several Broncos wide receivers rehab from injuries, Denver has added a veteran to its roster.

The Broncos signed wide receiver Freddie Swain off the Dolphins' practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

Denver also signed running back Tyreik McAllister and outside linebacker Wyatt Ray to its practice squad.

Offensive lineman Billy Turner was also designated for return from injured reserve and is eligible to practice Wednesday. Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett previously announced that outside linebacker Randy Gregory, who is also on IR, would return to practice.

Swain, a 2020 sixth-round pick, has appeared in 34 career games and caught 38 passes for 502 yards and six touchdowns. He spent the first two years of his career in Seattle playing alongside quarterback Russell Wilson before joining the Dolphins' practice squad in September.

McAllister, an undrafted rookie who spent the offseason with the Broncos, was the 2021 Mountain East Conference Offensive Player of the Year while at the University of Charleston.

Ray is a third-year player who has played in 20 career games. He's tallied two sacks, 18 tackles and three quarterback hits in limited action.

Turner has appeared in four games this season and started three contests for the Broncos.

The Broncos now have one open spot on the active roster.

