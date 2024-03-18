 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

Broncos sign unrestricted free agent ILB Cody Barton to 1-year contract

Mar 18, 2024 at 11:12 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

Barton_Transaction_Wide

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added to their inside linebacking corps as they continue to sign free agents.

Denver signed unrestricted free agent inside linebacker Cody Barton to a one-year contract on Monday, the team announced.

Barton entered the league after being drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft by Seattle, and he appeared in 65 games for the Seahawks to begin his career. Across that tenure — which included 16 starts — Barton posted 231 tackles, two interceptions, eight passes defensed, two forced fumbles, two sacks, five tackles for loss and five quarterback hits.

The Utah alum then signed with Washington ahead of the 2023 season, where he started all 13 games in which he appeared. He recorded a team-high 121 tackles and also notched an interception, one pass defense, three tackles for loss and two quarterback hits. Barton played 93 percent of the Commanders' defensive snaps during the 13 games in which he was active.

In Seattle, Barton was also a primary special teams contributor. He played more than 65 percent of Seattle's special teams snaps in each of his first three seasons with the team, and he maintained a significant role in 2022 — playing 58 percent of the snaps — even as he started 11 games.

Related Content

news

Broncos sign DT Malcolm Roach to 2-year contract

A four-year veteran, Roach has appeared in 41 games and started five contests for the Saints since 2020.
news

Broncos sign S Brandon Jones to 3-year contract

The Broncos have added a veteran safety in free agency.
news

Broncos re-sign WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to 1-year contract

A five-year veteran, Humphrey appeared in all 17 games and started eight contests for Denver in 2023 in his first season for the Broncos.
news

Broncos re-sign TE Adam Trautman to 2-year contract

Trautman, whom the team acquired via a trade during the 2023 NFL Draft, started 12 contests and appeared in all 17 games during his first season in Denver.
news

Broncos re-sign FB Michael Burton to 1-year contract

A nine-year veteran, Burton joined the Broncos in 2023 and appeared in all 17 of Denver's games.
news

Broncos re-sign K Wil Lutz to two-year contract

Lutz connected on 30-of-34 field-goal attempts in his first season in Denver.
news

Broncos re-sign S P.J. Locke to two-year contract

Locke appeared in 12 of Denver's final 13 games in 2023 and started eight contests as he notched 53 tackles, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception.
news

Broncos sign NT Rashard Lawrence to future contract

Lawrence, a 2020 fourth-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, has appeared in 25 career games and started 13 games for Arizona from 2020-22.
news

Broncos sign DB Tanner McCalister to future contract

McCalister appeared in three games in his rookie season with the Browns.
news

Broncos sign 12 players to future contracts

The players will be added to the Broncos' 90-man active roster following the conclusion of the 2023 postseason.
news

Broncos promote CB Art Green, activate T Alex Palczewksi from IR, elevate S Devon Key for Week 18 vs. Raiders

A trio of Broncos could soon make their regular-season debuts.
Advertising