Broncos sign unrestricted free agent ILB Cody Barton to 1-year contract

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added to their inside linebacking corps as they continue to sign free agents.

Denver signed unrestricted free agent inside linebacker Cody Barton to a one-year contract on Monday, the team announced.

Barton entered the league after being drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft by Seattle, and he appeared in 65 games for the Seahawks to begin his career. Across that tenure — which included 16 starts — Barton posted 231 tackles, two interceptions, eight passes defensed, two forced fumbles, two sacks, five tackles for loss and five quarterback hits.

The Utah alum then signed with Washington ahead of the 2023 season, where he started all 13 games in which he appeared. He recorded a team-high 121 tackles and also notched an interception, one pass defense, three tackles for loss and two quarterback hits. Barton played 93 percent of the Commanders' defensive snaps during the 13 games in which he was active.