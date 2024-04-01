 Skip to main content
Broncos sign unrestricted free agent G Calvin Throckmorton to 1-year deal

Apr 01, 2024 at 12:17 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver has added to its offensive line.

The Broncos signed unrestricted free agent guard Calvin Throckmorton to a one-year contract on Monday, the team announced.

Throckmorton has appeared in 46 career games and started 27 contests across three seasons. He began his career with the Saints, for whom he started 20 games at guard from 2021-22.

The Oregon product then started seven games for the Panthers at guard in 2023 before joining the Titans to end the 2023 season.

A 6-foot-5, 311-pound player, Throckmorton also contributed on special teams for each of his previous three teams.

Throckmorton was college teammates with Broncos center Alex Forsyth for three seasons, and Throckmorton made 52 consecutive starts — including 41 at right tackle — to end his collegiate career. He earned second-team All-American honors in both his junior and senior seasons, as he allowed just one sack over his final 3,224 snaps, according to Oregon.

Throckmorton initially entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

