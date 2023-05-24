Denver Broncos | News

Broncos sign T Cam Fleming

May 24, 2023 at 02:45 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have brought back a veteran player along the offensive line.

Denver signed tackle Cam Fleming, the team announced Wednesday.

The Broncos waived tackle Hunter Thedford in a corresponding move.

Fleming spent the last two seasons with the Broncos, as he appeared in five games in 2021 and started 15 contests in 2022. He had just one holding call enforced against him last season.

The 6-foot-6, 325-pound player started games at both left tackle and right tackle in 2022.

Entering his 10th season, Fleming spent the first four years of his career in New England before stints with the Cowboys and Giants.

Thedford signed a future contract with the team in January. He has not appeared in a regular-season game.

