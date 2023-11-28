Denver Broncos | News

Broncos sign S Dallin Leavitt to practice squad

Nov 28, 2023 at 02:55 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a veteran defender to their practice squad.

Denver signed safety Dallin Leavitt to its practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

A sixth-year player, Leavitt most recently played for the Green Bay Packers. He appeared in 10 games this season for Green Bay, playing 74 percent of the Packers' special teams snaps during that stretch. Leavitt also played all 17 games for the Packers — also as a major special teams contributor — in 2022.

Prior to his stint with the Packers, Leavitt spent four seasons with the Raiders. He appeared in 42 games and recorded 56 tackles and four passes defensed.

Leavitt played the most defensive snaps of his career in 2021, when he played 23 percent of the Raiders' snaps in the 16 games in which he appeared.

A 5-foot-10, 195-pound player, the Utah State product was released by the Packers on Nov. 20.

Advertising