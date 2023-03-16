Broncos sign RT Mike McGlinchey

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a former top-10 pick to their offensive line.

Denver officially signed free-agent right tackle Mike McGlinchey, the team announced Wednesday.

The Notre Dame product spent the first five seasons of his career with the 49ers, for whom he started all 69 games in which he appeared.

McGlinchey posted the 10th-best run-blocking grade among all NFL tackles with at least 1,000 snaps in 2022 and also allowed the ninth-fewest quarterback pressures among that same grouping.

In 2020, McGlinchey posted the highest run-blocking grade among all tackles with at least 1,000 snaps.

The ninth-overall pick in 2018, McGlinchey has not missed a start in three of his five seasons in the NFL. The 6-foot-8, 310-pound player has also started six postseason games during his career, including Super Bowl LIV.

McGlinchey ranked 12th on NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal's pre-free agency list of available players.