Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

Broncos sign RB Tyler Badie

Dec 29, 2022 at 02:16 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

221229_badie

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added another running back to their active roster.

Denver has signed rookie Tyler Badie to the 53-man roster, the team announced Thursday.

Badie, who was selected by Baltimore in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, competed with the Ravens in the offseason and spent much of the 2022 season on Baltimore's practice squad.

A Missouri alum, Badie rushed for 1,604 yards and 14 touchdowns and added 330 yards and another four touchdowns through the air during his final season with the Tigers.

Badie finished with 2,740 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns in his career in Columbia.

Badie joins Latavius Murray, Marlon Mack and Chase Edmonds at the position on the Broncos' active roster.

Denver had an open spot on its 53-man roster and was not required to make a corresponding roster move.

Related Content

news

Broncos waive CB Michael Ojemudia

Denver also made several practice squad moves.

news

Broncos activate RB Chase Edmonds from injured reserve to 53-man roster

Denver also elevated a pair of players from the practice squad.

news

Broncos place OL Tom Compton on injured reserve

Compton appeared in his first game action for the Broncos in Week 15.

news

Broncos designate RB Chase Edmonds for return from injured reserve

Edmonds has been on injured reserve since suffering an ankle injury in Week 11.

news

Broncos promote QB Jarrett Guarantano to active roster, place CB Darius Phillips on injured reserve

Guarantano joined the Broncos' practice squad in early December.

news

Broncos promote T Christian DiLauro to active roster, place LB Dakota Allen on injured reserve

DiLauro appeared in two games for the Titans in 2021 and spent time on the practice squad of the Titans and Commanders this season.

news

Broncos activate OLB Randy Gregory, OL Billy Turner for Week 15 game vs. Cardinals

In a corresponding move, Denver also placed defensive end Dre'Mont Jones on injured reserve.

news

Broncos sign WR Freddie Swain off Miami's practice squad

As several Broncos wide receivers rehab from injuries, Denver has added a veteran to its roster.

news

Broncos place RB Mike Boone on injured reserve

news

Broncos promote T Quinn Bailey to active roster, elevate G Netane Muti, LB Harvey Langi

news

Broncos sign DL Elijah Garcia off Rams' practice squad

The Broncos now have one open spot on the active roster.

Advertising