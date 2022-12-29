Broncos sign RB Tyler Badie

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added another running back to their active roster.

Denver has signed rookie Tyler Badie to the 53-man roster, the team announced Thursday.

Badie, who was selected by Baltimore in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, competed with the Ravens in the offseason and spent much of the 2022 season on Baltimore's practice squad.

A Missouri alum, Badie rushed for 1,604 yards and 14 touchdowns and added 330 yards and another four touchdowns through the air during his final season with the Tigers.

Badie finished with 2,740 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns in his career in Columbia.

Badie joins Latavius Murray, Marlon Mack and Chase Edmonds at the position on the Broncos' active roster.