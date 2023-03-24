Broncos sign RB Tony Jones Jr.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added another player to their backfield.

Denver signed running back Tony Jones Jr., the team announced Thursday.

A fourth-year player, Jones spent the first portion of his career with the New Orleans Saints. He appeared in one game as a rookie before playing 11 games and starting four contests in 2021. During his second season, he carried the ball 54 times for 142 yards and seven first downs.

Jones' most productive season coincided with Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton's final season on the sidelines in New Orleans.

In 2022, Jones appeared in two games for the Saints before he was waived. He then joined Seattle and appeared in four games for the Seahawks.

In addition to his 67 career carries for 179 yards, Jones also played a role on special teams for both the Saints and Seahawks.

A 5-foot-1, 224-pound player, Jones ran for 857 yards and six touchdowns as a senior at Notre Dame. He became the 10th player in school history with at least five 100-yard rushing performances in one season.