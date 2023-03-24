Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

Broncos sign RB Tony Jones Jr.

Mar 23, 2023 at 06:15 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

transactions_tony_jones_wide

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added another player to their backfield.

Denver signed running back Tony Jones Jr., the team announced Thursday.

A fourth-year player, Jones spent the first portion of his career with the New Orleans Saints. He appeared in one game as a rookie before playing 11 games and starting four contests in 2021. During his second season, he carried the ball 54 times for 142 yards and seven first downs.

Jones' most productive season coincided with Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton's final season on the sidelines in New Orleans.

In 2022, Jones appeared in two games for the Saints before he was waived. He then joined Seattle and appeared in four games for the Seahawks.

In addition to his 67 career carries for 179 yards, Jones also played a role on special teams for both the Saints and Seahawks.

A 5-foot-1, 224-pound player, Jones ran for 857 yards and six touchdowns as a senior at Notre Dame. He became the 10th player in school history with at least five 100-yard rushing performances in one season.

Denver previously signed running back Samaje Perine in free agency.

Related Content

news

Broncos re-sign CB Essang Bassey

The Broncos have retained depth at their cornerback position.

news

Broncos sign P Riley Dixon

The Broncos originally drafted Dixon in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and he spent the first two seasons of his career punting for Denver.

news

Broncos waive CB Lamar Jackson, release OLB Wyatt Ray

The Broncos have made a pair of roster moves.

news

Broncos sign FB Michael Burton

The Broncos have added a versatile player to their backfield.

news

Broncos sign CB Tremon Smith

The Broncos have bolstered their cornerback position.

news

Broncos re-sign S P.J. Locke

The Broncos have maintained depth at the safety position.

news

Broncos sign RB Samaje Perine

The Broncos have added a proven running back to their roster.

news

Broncos re-sign ILB Alex Singleton

The Broncos' leading tackler from 2022 is heading back to Denver.

news

Broncos sign G Ben Powers

The Broncos have signed a bruising player to their roster.

news

Broncos sign RT Mike McGlinchey

The Broncos have added a former top-10 pick to their offensive line.

news

Broncos sign DE Zach Allen

The Broncos have added an ascending player to their defensive line.

Advertising