Broncos sign RB Stevie Scott III, make series of roster moves

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Following running back Adrian Killins' injury against the Seahawks, Denver has added more depth to the position group.

The Broncos signed running back Stevie Scott III, the team announced on Monday.

Denver designated Killins as waived/injured in a corresponding roster move. The Broncos also placed center Brett Jones on injured reserve, waived guard Nolan Laufenberg and released outside linebacker Pita Taumoepenu.

Scott joined the New Orleans Saints this offseason after going undrafted in 2021. The Indiana product finished fourth in school history in rushing touchdowns and and ninth in rushing yards. He is one of just three Hoosiers to score at least 10 rushing touchdowns in three consecutive seasons.

Scott was a two-time second-team all-Big Ten selection and one-time honorable mention selection.

He will join Melvin Gordon III, Javonte Williams, Mike Boone, Royce Freeman and Damarea Crockett at running back on the Broncos' roster.

Scott will wear No. 32 for Denver.