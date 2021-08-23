 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

Broncos sign RB Stevie Scott III, make series of roster moves

Aug 23, 2021 at 03:12 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Following running back Adrian Killins' injury against the Seahawks, Denver has added more depth to the position group.

The Broncos signed running back Stevie Scott III, the team announced on Monday.

Denver designated Killins as waived/injured in a corresponding roster move. The Broncos also placed center Brett Jones on injured reserve, waived guard Nolan Laufenberg and released outside linebacker Pita Taumoepenu.

Scott joined the New Orleans Saints this offseason after going undrafted in 2021. The Indiana product finished fourth in school history in rushing touchdowns and and ninth in rushing yards. He is one of just three Hoosiers to score at least 10 rushing touchdowns in three consecutive seasons.

Scott was a two-time second-team all-Big Ten selection and one-time honorable mention selection.

He will join Melvin Gordon III, Javonte Williams, Mike Boone, Royce Freeman and Damarea Crockett at running back on the Broncos' roster.

Scott will wear No. 32 for Denver.

The Broncos' roster is now at 82 players. Denver must trim its roster to 80 players before 2 p.m. MT on Tuesday. The Broncos will then cut their roster to 53 players by 2 p.m. MT on Aug. 31.

Related Content

news

Broncos sign NT Rashard Lawrence to future contract

Lawrence, a 2020 fourth-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, has appeared in 25 career games and started 13 games for Arizona from 2020-22.
news

Broncos sign DB Tanner McCalister to future contract

McCalister appeared in three games in his rookie season with the Browns.
news

Broncos sign 12 players to future contracts

The players will be added to the Broncos' 90-man active roster following the conclusion of the 2023 postseason.
news

Broncos promote CB Art Green, activate T Alex Palczewksi from IR, elevate S Devon Key for Week 18 vs. Raiders

A trio of Broncos could soon make their regular-season debuts.
news

Broncos place S Delarrin Turner-Yell on injured reserve

The second-year player appeared in the Broncos' first 16 games this season and started a pair of contests.
news

Broncos sign TE Johnny Lumpkin to practice squad

The 6-foot-6, 268-pound player played his collegiate football for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
news

Broncos promote WR Michael Bandy, elevate WR Phillip Dorsett and OLB Ronnie Perkins for Week 17 game vs. Chargers

The Broncos have added a pair of receivers to their roster for Sunday's regular-season home finale.
news

Broncos elevate OLB Ronnie Perkins, QB Ben DiNucci for Week 16 game vs. Patriots

Perkins, who spent much of the season on the Broncos' active roster, has appeared in five games for Denver this season.
news

T Alex Palczewski designated for return from IR

Palczewski was one of four rookie undrafted free agents to make the Broncos' initial roster in August.
news

Broncos sign DB Keidron Smith to practice squad

The Broncos released safety Dallin Leavitt from the practice squad in a corresponding move.
news

Broncos promote TE Lucas Krull, elevate NT Tyler Lancaster and QB Ben DiNucci for Week 15 game vs. Lions

The Broncos also signed outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins to the practice squad.

news

Broncos waive OLB Ronnie Perkins

The Broncos signed the 2021 third-round pick off the Patriots' practice squad in September, and he appeared in five games for the Broncos.
Advertising