Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

Broncos sign RB Melvin Gordon III to one-year deal

Apr 27, 2022 at 04:58 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

transactions_melvin_gordon_wide

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Melvin Gordon III is headed back to Denver.

The Broncos signed the two-time Pro Bowl running back to a one-year deal, the team announced Wednesday.

Gordon, who spent the last two seasons with the Broncos, made the Pro Bowl with the Chargers in 2016 and 2018 and has rushed for more than 6,100 yards in his career.

During his two seasons in Denver, Gordon has carried the ball 418 times for 1,904 yards and a team-high 17 touchdowns. Gordon has led the team in rushing for each of the last two seasons. He averaged 4.6 yards per carry and also added 6.2 yards through the air as he posted 60 catches for 371 yards and three touchdowns.

After a 2020 season in which Gordon received more than 100 more carries than Phillip Lindsay, he and Javonte Williams split carries down the middle in 2021. Gordon carried the ball 203 times for 918 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021 as he appeared in 16 games. He also added another two receiving touchdowns.

Gordon and Williams each surpassed the 900 rushing yard mark last season, becoming the first duo since 2011 to accomplish the feat.

In his career, Gordon has carried the ball 1,477 times for 6,144 yards, 53 touchdowns and 4.2 yards per carry. Since he entered the league, his 8,388 scrimmage yards rank second among active running backs.

Williams said Tuesday he'd spoken to Gordon, and he noted that he was open to splitting carries or receiving the bulk of the workload.

"If I have to split carries, or if I'm the starter — it doesn't matter," Williams said. "Whatever it is, I'm just trying to win the Super Bowl."

Related Content

news

Broncos sign CBs Bless Austin and Donnie Lewis Jr., WR Trey Quinn

The three players took part in the team's voluntary veteran minicamp on a tryout basis.

news

OLB Malik Reed signs restricted free agent tender

The Broncos' two remaining exclusive rights free agents also signed their tenders.

news

Broncos sign safety Kareem Jackson to new one-year contract

The hard-hitting safety will return to Denver for the 2022 season.

news

Broncos sign OL Billy Turner to one-year contract

Turner, who spent nearly three seasons with the Broncos from 2016-2018, started every game in which he played for the Packers over the last three years.

news

Broncos sign CB K'Waun Williams to two-year deal

In his five seasons in San Francisco, Williams recorded four interceptions, 17 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles, five sacks, 19 tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits.

news

Broncos agree to terms with S J.R. Reed on one-year deal

news

Broncos agree to terms with LB Alex Singleton on one-year deal

news

Broncos agree to terms with QB Josh Johnson on one-year deal

The Broncos have added depth to their quarterback room behind Russell Wilson.

news

Broncos agree to terms with OLB Randy Gregory

In 2021, Gregory recorded six sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles, four tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits in just 12 games.

news

Broncos sign DL DeShawn Williams to one-year deal

news

Broncos sign T Tom Compton to one-year deal

Advertising