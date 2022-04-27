Broncos sign RB Melvin Gordon III to one-year deal

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Melvin Gordon III is headed back to Denver.

The Broncos signed the two-time Pro Bowl running back to a one-year deal, the team announced Wednesday.

Gordon, who spent the last two seasons with the Broncos, made the Pro Bowl with the Chargers in 2016 and 2018 and has rushed for more than 6,100 yards in his career.

During his two seasons in Denver, Gordon has carried the ball 418 times for 1,904 yards and a team-high 17 touchdowns. Gordon has led the team in rushing for each of the last two seasons. He averaged 4.6 yards per carry and also added 6.2 yards through the air as he posted 60 catches for 371 yards and three touchdowns.

After a 2020 season in which Gordon received more than 100 more carries than Phillip Lindsay, he and Javonte Williams split carries down the middle in 2021. Gordon carried the ball 203 times for 918 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021 as he appeared in 16 games. He also added another two receiving touchdowns.

Gordon and Williams each surpassed the 900 rushing yard mark last season, becoming the first duo since 2011 to accomplish the feat.

In his career, Gordon has carried the ball 1,477 times for 6,144 yards, 53 touchdowns and 4.2 yards per carry. Since he entered the league, his 8,388 scrimmage yards rank second among active running backs.

Williams said Tuesday he'd spoken to Gordon, and he noted that he was open to splitting carries or receiving the bulk of the workload.