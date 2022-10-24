Broncos sign RB Marlon Mack off 49ers' practice squad, promote LS Mitchell Fraboni to active roster

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Following an injury to Mike Boone, the Broncos have added depth to their running back room ahead of their trip to London.

The Broncos signed Marlon Mack off the 49ers' practice squad, the team announced Monday. Denver also promoted long snapper Mitchell Fraboni from the practice squad to the active roster. He was elevated from the practice squad for the Broncos' previous two games.

Additionally, the Broncos placed Boone on injured reserve and signed tackle Christian DiLauro to their practice squad.

A 2017 fourth-round pick, Mack posted his best seasons in 2018 and 2019, when he combined for 1,999 rushing yards and 18 total touchdowns. He has appeared in just eight games since suffering a torn Achilles in the 2020 season opener.

He has played in two games this season as a special teams contributor for the 49ers. Mack competed for the Texans during the preseason slate.

Boone suffered an ankle injury in the Broncos' Week 7 game against the Jets and was ruled out after the team evaluated him.