Broncos sign RB Adrian Killins, make series of roster moves to reach 85-player limit

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have made a series of moves to reduce their roster to the league-mandated 85-player limit.

Denver waived defensive back Rojesterman Farris, linebacker Peter Kalambayi and defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal Jr., the team announced Tuesday. The Broncos also designated wide receiver DeVontres Dukes, running back LeVante Bellamy and defensive lineman Deyon Sizer as waived/injured.

The Broncos also signed running back Adrian Killins, as they added needed depth to their running back room.

Killins, who entered the league as an undrafted player in 2020, spent part of last season on the Eagles' practice squad and also appeared in one game. The University of Central Florida product ranks fifth in school history in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

The newly signed running back joins a group that is nursing several injuries. Bellamy was injured during Saturday's game against the Vikings and was slated to miss more than two weeks before he was waived/injured. Starting running back Melvin Gordon III did not play Saturday and missed practice on Monday with a groin injury, while Mike Boone is expected to miss extended time with a quad injury.

Killins will wear No. 17 for the Broncos.