Broncos sign NT Mike Purcell, TE Eric Tomlinson

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have officially added two veterans back to their roster.

Denver signed nose tackle Mike Purcell and tight end Eric Tomlinson to their active roster, the team announced Wednesday.

In a corresponding move, the Broncos placed tight end Greg Dulcich and cornerback Michael Ojemudia on injured reserve.

Denver released Purcell and Tomlinson on Tuesday to reach the 53-man roster limit, but General Manager George Paton called the moves "procedural" in nature.

"Purcell and Tomlinson [are] a big part of what we're doing," Paton said. "Mike is one of our core guys; we didn't play him in the preseason. They're going to be here. They're doing a favor for the team. They're taking one for the team."