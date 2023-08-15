Broncos sign LS Jack Landherr

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a long snapper to their roster.
Denver signed Jack Landherr, the team announced Tuesday.
The Broncos designated kicker Elliott Fry as waived/injured in a corresponding move.
Landherr snapped for four seasons at UCLA and was named a semifinalist for the 2022 Patrick Mannelly Award, which is awarded to the nation's top long snapper.
He competed as a tryout player during the Broncos' rookie minicamp in May.
Landherr joins Mitchell Fraboni at long snapper on the Broncos. Following the transaction, Brett Maher is the lone kicker on the team's roster.