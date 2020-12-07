Denver Broncos | News

Broncos sign K Taylor Russolino to practice squad

Dec 07, 2020 at 04:07 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have signed kicker Taylor Russolino to their practice squad, the team announced Monday.

Russolino, who attended Millsaps College, most recently played in the XFL for the St. Louis BattleHawks. He was 9-for-10 in the XFL's lone season and hit a 58-yard field goal.

Russolino also has experience in the Arena Football League and Canadian Football League.

The Broncos had one open spot on their practice squad after placing Darius Kilgo on the Practice Squad Reserve/COVID-19 list last week.

