Broncos sign K Taylor Russolino to practice squad

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have signed kicker Taylor Russolino to their practice squad, the team announced Monday.

Russolino, who attended Millsaps College, most recently played in the XFL for the St. Louis BattleHawks. He was 9-for-10 in the XFL's lone season and hit a 58-yard field goal.

Russolino also has experience in the Arena Football League and Canadian Football League.