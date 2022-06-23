Broncos sign fourth-round picks Damarri Mathis and Eyioma Uwazurike

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have signed the final two members of their rookie class, as fourth-round picks Damarri Mathis and Eyioma Uwazurike inked their first NFL deals on Thursday.

Mathis, who was selected with the 115th-overall pick, was described in his collegiate bio as the Pittsburgh Panthers' "top cover corner" as they went 11-3. Mathis was an honorable mention All-ACC selection and recorded two passes defensed in Pitt's ACC Championship victory over Wake Forest.

In his time at Pitt, Mathis recorded 86 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions and 18 passes defensed.

Uwazurike, whom the Broncos selected with the 116th-overall pick, was a four-year starter at Iowa State. A two-time honorable mention All-Big 12 selection, Uwazurike recorded 34.5 career tackles for loss and 15 career sacks.

In his fifth and final season, which was made possible by an extra season of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the defensive lineman recorded 12 tackles for loss, nine sacks, a pass defensed and 43 total tackles.