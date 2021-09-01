 Skip to main content
Broncos sign DL Shamar Stephen, T Cam Fleming, place RB Mike Boone, CB Michael Ojemudia on IR

Sep 01, 2021 at 02:15 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A day after General Manager George Paton noted several impending roster moves, they have become official.

Denver re-signed tackle Cam Fleming and defensive lineman Shamar Stephen and placed running back Mike Boone and cornerback Michael Ojemudia on injured reserve.

Fleming, an eighth-year veteran, has appeared in 91 career games and made 42 starts. He competed this offseason for the Broncos' starting right tackle job, which was won by Bobby Massie.

Stephen, also an eighth-year player, signed with the Broncos in the second wave of free agency after starting 16 games for the Vikings in 2020. He has appeared in 98 games and made 65 starts in his career.

Both Boone and Ojemudia are eligible to return to the active roster following Week 3. Fangio said Tuesday that it was "realistic" for Boone to return Week 4 against the Ravens.

