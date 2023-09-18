Broncos sign DE Ronnie Perkins off Patriots' practice squad

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a defensive lineman to their active roster.

Denver signed defensive end Ronnie Perkins off the Patriots' practice squad, the team announced Monday.

A third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Perkins has yet to appear in a regular-season game.

During his collegiate career, he recorded 98 tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks in 32 games across three seasons at Oklahoma.