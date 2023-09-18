Denver Broncos | News

Broncos sign DE Ronnie Perkins off Patriots' practice squad

Sep 18, 2023
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a defensive lineman to their active roster.

Denver signed defensive end Ronnie Perkins off the Patriots' practice squad, the team announced Monday.

A third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Perkins has yet to appear in a regular-season game.

During his collegiate career, he recorded 98 tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks in 32 games across three seasons at Oklahoma.

Denver now has seven defensive linemen on its active roster, which sits at 53 players.

