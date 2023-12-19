Denver Broncos | News

Broncos sign DB Keidron Smith to practice squad

Dec 19, 2023 at 03:11 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have made a move on their practice squad.

Denver signed defensive back Keidron Smith to the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

The Broncos released safety Dallin Leavitt from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

An undrafted rookie, Smith posted 269 tackles, 26 passes defensed, seven interceptions, six forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 60 collegiate games. He started 29 games for the University of Mississippi and appeared in all 47 games before transferring to Kentucky for his final season. Smith earned second-team All-SEC honors during his lone season for the Wildcats.

Smith has yet to appear in a game, but he has spent time with both the Dolphins and Commanders.

Leavitt, a veteran player, signed with the Broncos' practice squad in late November.

