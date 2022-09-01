Broncos sign CB Darius Phillips

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a veteran cornerback to bolster their roster.

Denver signed 2018 fifth-round pick Darius Phillips, the team announced Thursday.

The Broncos waived cornerback Essang Bassey in a corresponding move.

Phillips spent the first four years of his career in Cincinnati, where he appeared in 47 games and started 10 contests. He recorded five career interceptions, 23 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and 73 tackles.

The fifth-year player also returned punts and kicks with the Bengals and played at least 25 percent of Cincinnati's special teams snaps since entering the league.

Phillips signed with the Raiders in the offseason but was released when Las Vegas trimmed its roster to 53 players.

The Western Michigan product joins a cornerback room that includes Pat Surtain II, Ronald Darby, K'Waun Williams and Damarri Mathis on the active roster.