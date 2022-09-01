Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

Broncos sign CB Darius Phillips

Sep 01, 2022 at 11:02 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

220901_Phillips

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a veteran cornerback to bolster their roster.

Denver signed 2018 fifth-round pick Darius Phillips, the team announced Thursday.

The Broncos waived cornerback Essang Bassey in a corresponding move.

Phillips spent the first four years of his career in Cincinnati, where he appeared in 47 games and started 10 contests. He recorded five career interceptions, 23 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and 73 tackles.

The fifth-year player also returned punts and kicks with the Bengals and played at least 25 percent of Cincinnati's special teams snaps since entering the league.

Phillips signed with the Raiders in the offseason but was released when Las Vegas trimmed its roster to 53 players.

The Western Michigan product joins a cornerback room that includes Pat Surtain II, Ronald Darby, K'Waun Williams and Damarri Mathis on the active roster.

The Broncos also added offensive lineman Will Sherman to their practice squad. The Patriots drafted the University of Colorado product in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and he spent much of the 2021 season on New England's practice squad.

Related Content

news

Broncos sign NT Mike Purcell, TE Eric Tomlinson

The Broncos placed tight end Greg Dulcich and cornerback Michael Ojemudia on IR in a corresponding move.

news

Josh Johnson, Kendall Hinton among 13 players signed to Broncos' practice squad

news

Broncos make series of roster moves to reach 53-player limit

Following the moves, the Broncos are now eligible to place waiver claims on players who were waived across the league and designate players for short-term injured reserve.

news

Broncos release P Sam Martin, make series of other roster moves

Denver must trim its roster to 53 players ahead of 2 p.m. MT on Tuesday.

news

Broncos sign ILB Jeremiah Gemmel

The Broncos designated inside linebacker Barrington Wade as waived/injured in a corresponding roster move.

news

Broncos trim roster to reach 80-player limit

The Broncos announced the roster moves on Tuesday.

news

Broncos awarded RB Devine Ozigbo off waivers

The Broncos have added depth to their running back room.

news

Broncos designate DE Marquiss Spencer as waived/injured

Spencer was injured during practice on Aug. 16 and had not practiced since.

news

Broncos waive five players to reach 85-player roster limit

Denver was required to make the moves before 2 p.m. MT on Tuesday.

news

Broncos sign ILB Joe Schobert; OLB Randy Gregory and OL Billy Turner cleared to practice

A seventh-year player, Schobert is a 2017 Pro Bowler who has started at least 13 games in each of his last five seasons.

news

Broncos sign two running backs, place Christopher Allen on injured reserve

The Broncos also designated Tyreik McAllister as waived/injured.

Advertising