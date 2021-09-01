 Skip to main content
Broncos sign 14 players to their practice squad

Sep 01, 2021 at 02:03 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Following a series of moves to reduce the active roster to 53 players, the Broncos have nearly formed their complete 16-player practice squad.

Denver signed 14 players to their practice squad on Wednesday, the team announced.

The Broncos added WR Tyrie Cleveland, WR Seth Williams, WR Kendall Hinton, T Drew Himmelman, T Quinn Bailey, TE Shaun Beyer, G/C Austin Schlottmann, QB Brett Rypien, RB Damarea Crockett, DL Marquiss Spencer, CB Nate Hairston, LB Barrington Wade, LB Curtis Robinson and CB Mac McCain III to their 16-player practice squad.

All 14 players competed with the Broncos during training camp and the preseason. The practice squad includes two 2021 draft picks — Williams (a sixth-round pick) and Spencer (a seventh-round pick) — and a 2020 draft pick in Cleveland. Williams and Spencer were the only two picks from Denver's 2021 draft that did not make the active roster.

Practice squad players are eligible to sign to Denver's active roster during the season and also can each be promoted twice on game days without being exposed to waivers en route back to the practice squad.

The Broncos are eligible to sign as many as six vested veterans to the practice squad.

