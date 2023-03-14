Broncos release CB Ronald Darby, waive WRs Victor Bolden and Freddie Swain

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have made several roster moves at their skill positions.
Denver released cornerback Ronald Darby and waived wide receivers Victor Bolden and Freddie Swain, the team announced Tuesday.
Darby started 16 games for the Broncos across two seasons after joining the team in 2021. He recorded nine passes defensed, one forced fumble and 67 total tackles. The former second-round pick suffered a season-ending injury in 2022 and appeared in just five games for Denver last season.
Swain signed with the Broncos in December and caught four passes for 74 yards in three games. Bolden joined the Broncos' practice squad midway through the season but did not appear in game action.