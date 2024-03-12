Broncos re-sign K Wil Lutz to two-year contract

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —The Broncos have retained a Pro Bowl player.

Denver re-signed kicker Wil Lutz to a two-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Lutz connected on 30-of-34 field-goal attempts in his first season in Denver and missed just two field-goal attempts inside of 50 yards in 29 attempts.

His 88.2 percent success rate on field-goal attempts ranks third in Broncos history for single season field-goal percentage among players with at least 25 makes. Lutz also tied for the second-most field-goal makes in a single season in franchise history.

After being acquired in a trade with the Saints ahead of the regular season, Lutz found his groove in Denver. He was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month in November as he made all 11 of his field-goal attempts and totaled 26 points in three games. The fifth Denver kicker to win the award since 2001, Lutz made a game-winning field goal in a win over the Bills. Lutz's 11 field goals tied for the most in a three-game span in team history.