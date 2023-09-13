Broncos promote WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to active roster, place S Caden Sterns on IR

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Following safety Caden Sterns' injury against the Raiders, the Broncos have made a change to their active roster.

Denver promoted wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad to the active roster and placed Sterns on injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.

The Broncos also signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to their practice squad.

Humphrey caught two passes for 11 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos' Week 1 meeting with the Raiders. He has caught 20 career passes for 326 yards and four touchdowns.

Sterns, a third-year player, suffered his injury early in Sunday's game and did not return after being carted off the field.