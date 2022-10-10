Denver Broncos | News

Broncos promote WR Kendall Hinton to active roster, place three players on injured reserve

Oct 10, 2022 at 03:34 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Ahead of their Week 6 "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Chargers, the Broncos have added a wide receiver to their active roster.

The Broncos have promoted Kendall Hinton from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, the team announced Monday.

Denver also placed tackle Garett Bolles, cornerback Ronald Darby and long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer on injured reserve. Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett previously ruled out Bolles and Darby for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Hinton has recorded four catches for 86 yards in three games in 2022. He was elevated each game from Week 2 to Week 4, but he reached the league-mandated elevation limit and needed to join the 53-man roster to play again.

Hinton has 19 career catches for 261 yards and a touchdown and caught a critical third-down pass in a comeback win over the 49ers.

The Broncos also signed linebacker Harvey Langi to the practice squad and released tight end Dominique Dafney from the practice squad.

Langi has appeared in 40 career games and started 10 contests in his career. He has posted 80 career tackles and most recently appeared in two games for the Patriots as a special teams contributor in 2022.

The Broncos have two open spots on their 53-man roster.

