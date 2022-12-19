Denver Broncos | News

Broncos promote T Christian DiLauro to active roster, place LB Dakota Allen on injured reserve

Dec 19, 2022 at 03:50 PM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In the wake of their win over the Cardinals, the Broncos have made a roster move along the offensive line.

Denver has promoted tackle Christian DiLauro from the practice squad to the active roster, the Broncos announced Monday.

In a corresponding move, the Broncos placed LB Dakota Allen on injured reserve.

DiLauro was signed to the Broncos' practice squad on Oct. 24 and has yet to appear in a game for Denver. DiLauro appeared in two games for the Titans in 2021 and spent time on the practice squad of the Titans and Commanders this season.

The Broncos signed Allen off the Browns' practice squad on Nov. 22, and the linebacker appeared in two games for Denver.

