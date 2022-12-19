Broncos promote T Christian DiLauro to active roster, place LB Dakota Allen on injured reserve

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In the wake of their win over the Cardinals, the Broncos have made a roster move along the offensive line.

Denver has promoted tackle Christian DiLauro from the practice squad to the active roster, the Broncos announced Monday.

In a corresponding move, the Broncos placed LB Dakota Allen on injured reserve.

DiLauro was signed to the Broncos' practice squad on Oct. 24 and has yet to appear in a game for Denver. DiLauro appeared in two games for the Titans in 2021 and spent time on the practice squad of the Titans and Commanders this season.