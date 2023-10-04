Denver Broncos | News

Broncos promote RB Dwayne Washington, designate OLB Baron Browning and safety P.J. Locke for return to practice

Oct 04, 2023 at 03:43 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —The Broncos have made several roster moves as they prepare for a Week 5 meeting with the Jets.

Denver promoted running back Dwayne Washington from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Wednesday.

The Broncos also designated outside linebacker Baron Browning (Reserve/PUP) and safety P.J. Locke (Reserve/Injured) for return to practice.

Additionally, Denver signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the practice squad.

Washington has appeared in three games for the Broncos this season after being elevated for each of Denver's last three contests. He played 61 percent of the Broncos' special teams snaps during that stretch.

An eighth-year player, Washington has appeared in 86 career games and tallied 168 rushes for 592 yards and a touchdown.

Browning, who remains on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list, is eligible to return to practice for Denver. The Broncos will have 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster; otherwise, he will remain on Reserve/PUP for the remainder of the season.

The third-year player posted a career-high five sacks, eight tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits, one interception, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 14 games in 2022.

Similar to Browning, Locke is also eligible to return to practice and will begin his 21-day window in which he must be activated to return to play. The Broncos are able to activate eight players from injured reserve to the active roster during the 2023 season. Players must have been placed on IR after the 53-man roster cutdown to be eligible to return. Week 5 is the first time any players are eligible to return, as they must sit out at least four games.

Locke is a fourth-year player who appeared in 47 of a possible 50 games during his first three seasons in the league. He recorded a pair of forced fumbles in 2022, and he has played more than 75 percent of the Broncos' special teams snaps over the last three seasons.

Both Browning and Locke are eligible to play as early as Week 5 for Denver.

Bandy was released from the Broncos' practice squad on Tuesday but now returns to Denver's 17-player unit. He has yet to appear in a game for the Broncos but has played in 11 career games and caught 10 passes for 89 yards.

Advertising