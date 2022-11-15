Denver Broncos | News

Broncos promote Jonathan Harris to active roster, activate Tom Compton from PUP

Nov 15, 2022 at 02:51 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have made several transactions ahead of their Week 11 game vs. the Raiders.

Denver promoted defensive lineman Jonathan Harris from the practice squad to active roster and activated offensive lineman Tom Compton from the Physically Unable to Perform list.

In corresponding moves, Denver waived wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland and placed offensive lineman Billy Turner on injured reserve.

Harris appeared in the Broncos' Week 10 game against the Titans in which Denver limited Derrick Henry to one of his lowest rushing totals of the season. He has appeared for the Broncos in two games this season.

Compton has not yet appeared in a game for the Broncos this year after signing with the team as a free agent ahead of the season. The team designated him to return and started his 21-day practice window while in London. The Broncos had to active Compton by Wednesday, or he would have remained ineligible to play for the remainder of the season.

Turner suffered a knee injury against the Titans and was ruled out of the game. Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Monday that Turner was considered week to week. He must miss at least four games before he is eligible to return.

Cleveland appeared in six games for the Broncos this season. He played 27 offensive snaps and 23 special teams snaps against the Titans.

Denver also signed wide receiver Victor Bolden to their practice squad. Bolden has appeared in 15 career games and served as a punt returner and kick returner during his career.

