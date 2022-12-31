Broncos promote CB Lamar Jackson, OLB Jonathan Kongbo to active roster, place OLB Randy Gregory on injured reserve

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have made several roster moves ahead of their Week 17 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Outside linebacker Jonathan Kongbo and cornerback Lamar Jackson have been promoted to the active roster from the practice squad, and starting outside linebacker Randy Gregory has been placed on injured reserve.

Kongbo will provide much-needed depth on the edge as the Broncos face the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes without Gregory — Denver's top pass rusher — and with Baron Browning questionable for the game with a back injury.

Kongbo has appeared in two games for the Broncos. In Denver's Week 5 loss to Indianapolis and Week 8 win over Jacksonville, Kongbo played a combined 40 defensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps, according to Pro Football Reference.

Jackson, a second-year player, was signed to the Broncos' practice squad in late November and appeared in his first game for Denver in Week 16 vs. the Rams, playing three special teams snaps. In his career, he has appeared in 20 games and recorded 28 total tackles and two passes defensed.

Gregory, who is the Broncos' most-experienced edge rusher, ends his first season as a Bronco with two sacks, 12 total tackles, two forced fumbles and seven quarterback hits. Signed in free agency, Gregory missed all but six games as he dealt with a knee injury he suffered in Week 4.