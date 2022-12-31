Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

Broncos promote CB Lamar Jackson, OLB Jonathan Kongbo to active roster, place OLB Randy Gregory on injured reserve

Dec 31, 2022 at 01:18 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

221231_transactions

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have made several roster moves ahead of their Week 17 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Outside linebacker Jonathan Kongbo and cornerback Lamar Jackson have been promoted to the active roster from the practice squad, and starting outside linebacker Randy Gregory has been placed on injured reserve.

Kongbo will provide much-needed depth on the edge as the Broncos face the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes without Gregory — Denver's top pass rusher — and with Baron Browning questionable for the game with a back injury.

Kongbo has appeared in two games for the Broncos. In Denver's Week 5 loss to Indianapolis and Week 8 win over Jacksonville, Kongbo played a combined 40 defensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps, according to Pro Football Reference.

Jackson, a second-year player, was signed to the Broncos' practice squad in late November and appeared in his first game for Denver in Week 16 vs. the Rams, playing three special teams snaps. In his career, he has appeared in 20 games and recorded 28 total tackles and two passes defensed.

Gregory, who is the Broncos' most-experienced edge rusher, ends his first season as a Bronco with two sacks, 12 total tackles, two forced fumbles and seven quarterback hits. Signed in free agency, Gregory missed all but six games as he dealt with a knee injury he suffered in Week 4.

The Broncos also elevated linebackers Wyatt Ray and Ray Wilborn from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Should Wilborn play, this will be his first regular-season game action. Ray played against the Rams in Week 16 and assisted on a tackle as he largely played on special teams.

Related Content

news

Broncos place TE Greg Dulcich on injured reserve

The 2022 third-round draft pick ends his rookie season with 33 receptions for 411 yards and two touchdowns.

news

Broncos sign RB Tyler Badie

news

Broncos waive CB Michael Ojemudia

Denver also made several practice squad moves.

news

Broncos activate RB Chase Edmonds from injured reserve to 53-man roster

Denver also elevated a pair of players from the practice squad.

news

Broncos place OL Tom Compton on injured reserve

Compton appeared in his first game action for the Broncos in Week 15.

news

Broncos designate RB Chase Edmonds for return from injured reserve

Edmonds has been on injured reserve since suffering an ankle injury in Week 11.

news

Broncos promote QB Jarrett Guarantano to active roster, place CB Darius Phillips on injured reserve

Guarantano joined the Broncos' practice squad in early December.

news

Broncos promote T Christian DiLauro to active roster, place LB Dakota Allen on injured reserve

DiLauro appeared in two games for the Titans in 2021 and spent time on the practice squad of the Titans and Commanders this season.

news

Broncos activate OLB Randy Gregory, OL Billy Turner for Week 15 game vs. Cardinals

In a corresponding move, Denver also placed defensive end Dre'Mont Jones on injured reserve.

news

Broncos sign WR Freddie Swain off Miami's practice squad

As several Broncos wide receivers rehab from injuries, Denver has added a veteran to its roster.

news

Broncos place RB Mike Boone on injured reserve

Advertising