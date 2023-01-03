Broncos promote CB Ja'Quan McMillian and OL Will Sherman to active roster, place G Dalton Risner and RB Marlon Mack on injured reserve

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have promoted a pair of players from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of their final game of the season.

Denver promoted cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian and offensive lineman Will Sherman, the team announced Tuesday.

The Broncos also placed guard Dalton Risner and running back Marlon Mack on injured reserve, which ensures they will miss Denver's season finale.

McMillian, an undrafted rookie, has spent the season on the Broncos' practice squad. The East Carolina product has yet to appear in a game this year.

Sherman, who signed with the Broncos' practice squad in September, was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Sherman played at Colorado before beginning his NFL career, and he has appeared in one career contest.