Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

Broncos promote CB Ja'Quan McMillian and OL Will Sherman to active roster, place G Dalton Risner and RB Marlon Mack on injured reserve

Jan 03, 2023 at 02:40 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

230103_Sherman

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have promoted a pair of players from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of their final game of the season.

Denver promoted cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian and offensive lineman Will Sherman, the team announced Tuesday.

The Broncos also placed guard Dalton Risner and running back Marlon Mack on injured reserve, which ensures they will miss Denver's season finale.

McMillian, an undrafted rookie, has spent the season on the Broncos' practice squad. The East Carolina product has yet to appear in a game this year.

Sherman, who signed with the Broncos' practice squad in September, was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Sherman played at Colorado before beginning his NFL career, and he has appeared in one career contest.

Risner and Mack both suffered injuries during the Broncos' Week 17 matchup with the Chiefs. Risner started and appeared in 15 games this season, while Mack recorded 203 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in six games after joining the Broncos midway through the season.

Related Content

news

Broncos promote CB Lamar Jackson, OLB Jonathan Kongbo to active roster, place OLB Randy Gregory on injured reserve

Denver also elevated a pair of players from the practice squad.

news

Broncos place TE Greg Dulcich on injured reserve

The 2022 third-round draft pick ends his rookie season with 33 receptions for 411 yards and two touchdowns.

news

Broncos sign RB Tyler Badie

news

Broncos waive CB Michael Ojemudia

Denver also made several practice squad moves.

news

Broncos activate RB Chase Edmonds from injured reserve to 53-man roster

Denver also elevated a pair of players from the practice squad.

news

Broncos place OL Tom Compton on injured reserve

Compton appeared in his first game action for the Broncos in Week 15.

news

Broncos designate RB Chase Edmonds for return from injured reserve

Edmonds has been on injured reserve since suffering an ankle injury in Week 11.

news

Broncos promote QB Jarrett Guarantano to active roster, place CB Darius Phillips on injured reserve

Guarantano joined the Broncos' practice squad in early December.

news

Broncos promote T Christian DiLauro to active roster, place LB Dakota Allen on injured reserve

DiLauro appeared in two games for the Titans in 2021 and spent time on the practice squad of the Titans and Commanders this season.

news

Broncos activate OLB Randy Gregory, OL Billy Turner for Week 15 game vs. Cardinals

In a corresponding move, Denver also placed defensive end Dre'Mont Jones on injured reserve.

news

Broncos sign WR Freddie Swain off Miami's practice squad

As several Broncos wide receivers rehab from injuries, Denver has added a veteran to its roster.

Advertising