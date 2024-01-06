Denver Broncos | News

Broncos promote CB Art Green, activate T Alex Palczewksi from IR, elevate S Devon Key for Week 18 vs. Raiders

Jan 06, 2024 at 03:50 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A trio of Broncos could soon make their regular-season debuts.

Ahead of the Broncos' final regular-season game, Denver has promoted cornerback Art Green from the practice squad to active roster and activated tackle Alex Palczewski from injured reserve. Denver also elevated defensive back Devon Key from the practice squad to active roster for Sunday's game.

In a corresponding move, the Broncos placed tackle Mike McGlinchey on injured reserve. Denver ruled McGlinchey out with a ribs injury on Friday after he did not practice ahead of Week 18.

Green is an undrafted rookie from Houston who has spent the 2023 season on the Broncos' practice squad. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound player recorded three interceptions over his final two seasons for the Cougars. A second-team All-American Athletic Conference selection in 2022, Green was named the Independence Bowl's Defensive Most Valuable Player.

Palczewski started all 65 games in which he appeared over six seasons at Illinois. He started 49 games at tackle and was named an Associated Press third-team All-American in 2022 after allowing zero sacks. The 6-foot-6, 314-pound player was one of four undrafted free agents to make the Broncos' initial 53-man roster, and he was then placed on IR. Denver opened his practice window on Dec. 20.

Key, a Western Kentucky alum, initially joined the Broncos' practice squad in December of 2022 and he signed a future contract with Denver following the season. He competed with the Broncos during the preseason and signed to the team's practice squad following roster cutdowns in August. The 6-foot, 208-pound player started 49 games in college across four seasons and recorded the most career tackles (350) at Western Kentucky since 2009. Key was a 2020 All-Conference USA second-team selection.

McGlinchey started the first 16 games of the season for Denver, as the team featured the same starting offensive line during each game in that stretch. Head Coach Sean Payton announced Cam Fleming would start in McGlinchey's absence.

