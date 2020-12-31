Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

Broncos place Shelby Harris on IR, activate Jake Butt from IR

Dec 31, 2020 at 03:09 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

201231_Harris

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have placed defensive Shelby Harris on injured reserve, the team announced Thursday.

Denver also activated tight end Jake Butt from injured reserve to the active roster.

Harris suffered a knee injury in the Broncos' Week 16 loss to the Chargers and was unlikely to play in Week 17.

"I don't think Shelby will be able to play this week," Head Coach Vic Fangio said earlier Thursday. "He showed up Monday with a knee that was bothering him, and they're into the process of evaluating that — the best way to treat it. So, it's unlikely that he'll play this week."

Fangio said he was "not sure" if Harris would need surgery on his injured knee.

Against the Chargers, Harris recorded four tackles, one quarterback hit and two pass breakups. On the Chargers' penultimate series, Harris batted down a pass that helped set the Broncos up to tie the game late.

Harris appeared in 11 games for Denver this season and posted seven pass breakups, one forced fumble, 2.5 sacks, 32 tackles, four tackles for loss and 11 quarterback hits.

He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

"Obviously it would mean the world," Harris said of potentially staying in Denver. "My family loves Denver, I love Denver, and Denver's done nothing but do right by me since I've been here. I love it here, but at the end of the day I understand it's a business and so you got to be ready for everything. … I've had two of my kids here, this is home for them, so obviously Denver is a special place for me. They gave me my first chance really in the league to go out there and really be a player and really believe in me and trust me to go out and do my job. They've rewarded me with four extra years in the NFL, four years of playing for this great franchise. I'm forever grateful to Denver, but my biggest thing though is that it's a business and so I understand. I just go and just play football."

Butt, meanwhile, could return to the field for the first time since Week 6. The 2017 fifth-round pick has recorded two catches for five yards this season and was a special teams contributor early in the season.

He was placed on IR on Nov. 3 after suffering a hamstring injury.

Related Content

news

Broncos sign DT Forrest Merrill, designate G Yasir Durant as waived/injured

The Arkansas State product recorded 42 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in his final collegiate season.
news

Broncos sign ILB Austin Ajiake, place ILB Jonas Griffith on injured reserve with ACL injury

The veteran linebacker will be sidelined for the duration of the 2023 season.
news

Broncos sign CB Fabian Moreau, place WR Tim Patrick on IR

Most recently, Moreau appeared in 14 games and started 11 for the Giants in 2022. He posted 66 tackles and 10 passes defensed.
news

Broncos sign WR Nick Williams

A Colorado native, Williams attended Cherry Creek High School.
news

Broncos sign G Yasir Durant

Denver has added a new offensive lineman to its roster.
news

Broncos activate WR Kendall Hinton from Physically Unable to Perform list, sign WR Michael Bandy

Hinton has passed his physical and is cleared to return to practice.
news

Broncos sign K Brett Maher, WR Nick Williams

Maher connected on 29-of-32 (90.6%) attempts for Dallas last season, which marked a career best.
news

Broncos place OLB Baron Browning and WR Kendall Hinton on Physically Unable to Perform list, WR KJ Hamler and NT Mike Purcell on Non-Football Injury list

Players on PUP and NFI count against the 90-man roster limit and are eligible to be activated from the list and return to practice at any time
news

Broncos sign OLB Frank Clark

The Broncos have added a proven pass rusher to their defense.
news

Broncos sign WR Nick Williams

Williams played high school football at Cherry Creek High School in Denver.
news

Broncos sign TE Tommy Hudson

Hudson has appeared in five career NFL games.
news

Broncos sign K Elliott Fry

The Broncos have added a kicker to their roster.
Advertising