Broncos place C Lloyd Cushenberry III on IR, promote S Anthony Harris to active roster

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will be without starting center Lloyd Cushenberry III for at least four games.

Denver has placed Cushenberry, who suffered a groin injury against the Jaguars, on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, the Broncos promoted safety Anthony Harris from the practice squad to active roster.

Cushenberry will be eligible to return against the Chiefs in Week 14. Graham Glasgow, who replaced Cushenberry in London, is expected to start against the Titans.

The 2020 third-round pick had not missed a snap this season until suffering his injury, and he has missed just one game in his NFL career.