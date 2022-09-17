Broncos elevate WR Kendall Hinton, G Netane Muti to game-day roster

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a pair of players with game experience to their game-day roster.

Denver elevated wide receiver Kendall Hinton and guard Netane Muti from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Texans, the team announced Saturday.

Hinton and Muti could help replace KJ Hamler and Quinn Meinerz, respectively. Both players were previously ruled out for Sunday's game.

Hinton has appeared in 17 career games and caught 15 passes last season for 175 yards and a touchdown. Muti, a third-year player, has started four games in his career. He competed for a starting job for a portion of training camp before suffering a knee injury.

Each NFL teams are permitted to elevate two players from their practice squad each week. The elevated players then return to the practice squad after the game without passing through waivers. Each player can be elevated a maximum of three times.