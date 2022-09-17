Denver Broncos | News

Broncos elevate WR Kendall Hinton, G Netane Muti to game-day roster

Sep 17, 2022 at 01:05 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a pair of players with game experience to their game-day roster.

Denver elevated wide receiver Kendall Hinton and guard Netane Muti from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Texans, the team announced Saturday.

Hinton and Muti could help replace KJ Hamler and Quinn Meinerz, respectively. Both players were previously ruled out for Sunday's game.

Hinton has appeared in 17 career games and caught 15 passes last season for 175 yards and a touchdown. Muti, a third-year player, has started four games in his career. He competed for a starting job for a portion of training camp before suffering a knee injury.

Each NFL teams are permitted to elevate two players from their practice squad each week. The elevated players then return to the practice squad after the game without passing through waivers. Each player can be elevated a maximum of three times.

Denver did not elevate any players in Week 1.

Broncos place Justin Simmons on injured reserve, promote Essang Bassey to active roster

Denver also signed veteran safety Anthony Harris to their practice squad.

Broncos sign WR Vyncint Smith to practice squad

Broncos sign CB Darius Phillips

Broncos sign NT Mike Purcell, TE Eric Tomlinson

The Broncos placed tight end Greg Dulcich and cornerback Michael Ojemudia on IR in a corresponding move.

Josh Johnson, Kendall Hinton among 13 players signed to Broncos' practice squad

Broncos make series of roster moves to reach 53-player limit

Following the moves, the Broncos are now eligible to place waiver claims on players who were waived across the league and designate players for short-term injured reserve.

Broncos release P Sam Martin, make series of other roster moves

Denver must trim its roster to 53 players ahead of 2 p.m. MT on Tuesday.

Broncos sign ILB Jeremiah Gemmel

The Broncos designated inside linebacker Barrington Wade as waived/injured in a corresponding roster move.

Broncos trim roster to reach 80-player limit

The Broncos announced the roster moves on Tuesday.

Broncos awarded RB Devine Ozigbo off waivers

The Broncos have added depth to their running back room.

Broncos designate DE Marquiss Spencer as waived/injured

Spencer was injured during practice on Aug. 16 and had not practiced since.

