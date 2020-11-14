Denver Broncos | News

Broncos elevate three players to game-day roster for #DENvsLV

Nov 14, 2020 at 02:44 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have elevated three players from the practice squad to their game-day roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Linebacker Josh Watson was elevated to the roster as a COVID-19 Replacement. The Broncos were permitted to elevate one player to the roster in place of defensive end Shelby Harris, who is on the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list. Under the COVID-19 Replacement rules, Watson will revert to the practice squad after the game without being exposed to waivers.

Watson had appeared in two games earlier this season after the team used a standard elevation to move him from the practice squad to active roster on game day. He played 28 special teams snaps across the two games.

Denver used its two standard elevations on tight end Troy Fumagalli and tackle Quinn Bailey. The standard elevation allows teams to bring a player from the practice squad to the game-day roster. After the game, the player then reverts back to the practice squad without being exposed to waivers. A player may undergo this process on two occasions. Neither Fumagalli nor Bailey has been elevated this season.

Fumagalli, if active, would join Noah Fant and Nick Vannett as the team's options at the tight end position. The former Broncos draft pick rejoined the organization this week after Albert Okwuegbunam suffered a season-ending knee injury. Bailey, meanwhile, could provide depth if either Demar Dotson (groin/hand) or Jake Rodgers (shoulder) cannot play. Both players were listed as questionable on the team's final injury report of the week.

